Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Imran horrified as Abi takes baby Alfie

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, May 18 2022) reveal Imran is worried when Abi takes baby Alfie out on her own.

Meanwhile Tim collapses and Tracy is furious when she sees Ken appears to have forgiven Daniel.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Imran is furious that Abi has taken Alfie out alone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran horrified as Abi takes Alfie

Toyah agrees to let Abi take Alfie out for a walk by herself.

However when Imran finds out Toyah has let Abi spend time alone with Alfie he’s horrified.

Imran finds her after she’s been to the Red Rec and demands to know what she’s playing at.

Later in Victoria Garden, Abi calls Matty and tells him she is happy to wait a week for fake passports.

At the hotel Tim doesn’t feel too good, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim collapses at the hotel

Tim and Sally are at the hotel for their romantic night away.

In their room, Tim and Sally kiss passionately. But soon Tim’s heart begins to pound and he becomes short of breath.

He confesses to Sally that he’s taken an erectile dysfunction tablet and collapses on the bed.

Sally is horrified and calls for an ambulance. Will Tim be okay?

Amy and Tracy see Ken and Daniel together (Credit: ITV)

Tracy sabotages Daniel’s career?

Tracy and Amy are shocked when they spot Daniel and Ken having a laugh together.

Furious, Tracy has a go at Daniel and threatens to report what he did to Mrs Crawshaw.

Later Tracy calls at the barber’s to try and recruit David on her mission to sabotage Daniel’s job.

What will David decide to do?

Back at No.1, Tracy rails at Ken for taking Daniel’s side.

Meanwhile Max returns home from his first day at his new school on a high.

Fiz is humiliated (Credit: ITV)

Fiz humilated

In the factory Michael is fascinated when he realises Fiz was married to John Stape the serial killer.

However Fiz is humiliated and storms out.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

