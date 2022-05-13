Imran Abi Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Imran exposed as a liar as Abi blackmails Ben?

Abi spots Ben doing something suspicious

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, May 13 2022) reveal Abi finds Ben buying drugs and tries to get him to confess to lying in court.

Meanwhile Peter is determined to expose Mr Thorne’s unethical medical practises, and it looks like there could still be a spark between Fiz and Tyrone.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Sneaky Abi Webster takes a picture of Ben doing a drug deal on her phone
Abi sees Ben buying drugs (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi makes a discovery

Abi follows Ben and films him as he buys drugs.

However Ben soon clocks Abi and goes after her.

Abi gives Ben a choice telling him he either needs to admit that Imran paid him to lie in court about witnessing her buying drugs, or she’ll share the video of him buying drugs to his boss and the police.

What will Ben decide to do?

Will he tell the truth about Imran?

Coronation Street Peter Barlow in the pub
Furious Peter wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Peter wants revenge

Peter calls the Gazette and asks them to run an article on Mr Thorne’s unethical medical practises.

Peter later asks Aggie to dig through the NHS records and provide him with any information which might incriminate Mr Thorne.

Aggie explains that she can’t afford to risk her job, but will she decide to help?

Tyrone Dobbs gives Fiz Stape a lift home and it's clear the spark is still there
Is there still a spark between Fiz and Tyrone? (Credit: ITV)

Is there still a spark between Fiz and Tyrone?

When Tyrone offers Fiz a lift home, she is touched and admits that she never had trouble getting home when she lived at No.9.

As Tyrone pulls up outside Fiz’s new house, she offers to show him around.

Is there still a spark between the pair?

Coronation Street Sally asks Tim how it went at the doctors and he lies
Tim lies to Sally (Credit: ITV)

Tim lies to Sally

Sally offers to accompany Tim to his doctor’s appointment, but he insists he wants to go on his own.

Kirk finds Tim loitering outside of the medical centre and tries to talk to him.

However Tim makes an excuse and does a runner.

He lies to Sally, making out that the doctor said his condition is nothing to worry about and perfectly normal after a major operation.

Coronation Street Summer looks in the mirror and hates what she sees
Summer tries to call Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Summer tries to contact Aaron

Meanwhile Summer is still thinking about Aaron after he broke things off with her.

She tries to call him but it goes straight to voicemail.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

