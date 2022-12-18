Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as his feelings for Laurence develop, Todd makes a pass.

But how will Laurence react?

And will Sean find out?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Todd has developed feelings for Laurence (Credit: ITV)

Sean and Laurence are all loved up

Loved-up Laurence suggests to Sean over the festive season that they take a trip away somewhere.

However, soon Todd sees as Laurence sneakily send a text to someone.

Todd’s suspicions are aroused. Is Laurence hiding something?

Later, as Sean announces that he and Dylan are off to the Peaks with Laurence, Todd is jealous.

His jealousy does not go unnoticed by Eileen and George.

As Laurence tries to leave, Todd goes in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Todd makes a pass at Laurence

The next day, Sean, Dylan and Laurence return from their night away at the Peaks.

It’s clear that they have enjoyed themselves.

However, something is on Laurence’s mind… Alone with Todd, Laurence tells him that it’s obvious that Todd doesn’t like him.

He says that he’d welcome a chance to change his mind. Little does Laurence know exactly the opposite is true…

As the pair share a bottle of wine, Todd begins to thaw.

When Laurence goes to leave, Todd leans in for a kiss.

How will Laurence respond?

Todd is intrigued when he overhears Rita and Mary gossiping about Laurence’s past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Todd questions Laurence’s past

The next day, Todd apologises to Sean for coming on to Laurence but insists their flirting was mutual.

Sean loses his temper.

Laurence later confides that it’s the anniversary of his wife’s death.

He says that he still feels guilty for marrying her, and goes to buy her parents some flowers.

Todd finds Mary and Rita discussing the death of Laurence’s wife.

They talk of how it was big news at the time and Todd’s intrigued.

As he does his own research into Lindsay’s death, he comes to a shocking conclusion.

What does Todd learn?

What impact will it have on his feelings for Laurence?

