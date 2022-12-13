Coronation Street's Summer looks shocked with Esther in a bubble comp
Coronation Street fans disgusted with Summer Spellman following baby reveal

Viewers had little sympathy for the lying youth

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have been left fuming by the behaviour of Summer Spellman as she finally came clean to Mike and Esther about her miscarriage.

Last night’s episode (Monday, December 12) saw Summer tell Mike the truth after he confronted her in hospital.

She and Aaron were pretending to attend a pregnancy scan when Mike turned up to say that he should be there too.

Summer had no choice but to tell Mike that she’d lost the baby weeks ago.

Coronation Street fans were not pleased by Summer’s dishonesty throughout the episode.

Summer and Aaron look uncomfortable as Mike confronts them in the hospital on Corrie
Mike cornered Summer and Aaron as they faked a pregnancy scan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call out Summer for ‘disgusting’ lies

Writing on Twitter, viewers called out Summer‘s behaviour.

“Summer is vile, absolutely disgusting thing to do to that couple and to use someone else’s scan photo!” one viewer said, referring to Summer’s plan to pass off another pregnancy scan as her own. “Get rid of that spiteful brat!”

“Yep Summer… you disgust all of us. Now just clear off,” wrote another.

“I have no sympathy for Summer. She should have told them the truth sooner,” said a third.

“Can’t believe Summer is being so despicable,” another said.

Summer sits on the sofa with Esther while Mike and Aaron look on in Corrie
How will Mike and Esther take the news that there is no baby? (Credit: ITV)

Are Mike and Esther hiding something?

Mike was not best pleased when he learned that Summer had been lying to him and Esther about the pregnancy.

He and Esther paid Summer £10k to take her baby once it had been born.

Summer then suffered a miscarriage – but had already spent the money on rehab for Aaron’s dad.

But are Mike and Esther also hiding something?

Some Coronation Street viewers have theorised that the seemingly upstanding Christian couple have a dark secret.

How will they take Summer’s dishonesty?

Will Summer end up walking into danger as she tries to make amends?

Summer Finds Out She Has Had A Miscarriage | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

