Coronation Street couple Mike and Esther are planning to adopt Summer Spellman and Aaron Sandford’s baby.

Mike and Esther are giving the couple money in return for the baby.

But are they hiding something?

Summer is pregnant with Aaron’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mike and Esther plan to adopt Summer’s baby

Last month Summer discovered she was pregnant.

When Billy found out, he was with Mike and Esther.

As Summer was overwhelmed, she ran off and was comforted by Esther.

Esther told Summer that she and Mike would happily adopt the baby, as they were unable to have kids of their own. But they offered her money in return for the baby.

Summer decided to have an abortion but changed her mind at the last minute.

She called Mike and Esther and told him she would let them adopt the baby in return for money.

This was so Summer and Aaron could pay for Aaron’s dad, Eric, to go to rehab.

Esther and Mike are giving Summer money so they can adopt her and Aaron’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Billy thinks Summer went through with the abortion and has no idea about Mike and Esther’s arrangement with Summer.

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, November 11) Mike and Esther went to visit Summer and Aaron.

As they spoke about plans for the baby, the Hargraves told Summer that the only way for them to have legal rights over the baby is for Summer to put Mike’s name on the birth certificate.

Mike said it was the only way to stop social services from getting involved.

Aaron said it was a bit weird, but if it was the only way they have no choice.

Summer and Aaron agreed and Mike and Esther exchanged an odd look.

Are they hiding something?

Are Mike and Esther hiding something? (Credit: ITV)

What are Mike and Esther hiding?

Mike and Esther giving money to Summer for her baby is illegal.

When adopting a child (legally) usually many checks are done on the family who plan to adopt.

This includes visits from social workers and police checks.

According to the Gov.co.uk website, you cannot adopt a child if you or an adult member of your family, have been convicted of a serious offence.

You will also need references and a medical check.

Mike and Esther are desperate to have a child, but it seems odd that they haven’t gone through the process of legally adopting Summer’s child.

Could they be hiding something? Has one of them got a criminal past? Or perhaps both of them?

Something doesn’t seem right – is Summer going to regret giving hem her baby?

Just what are Mike and Esther hiding?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.