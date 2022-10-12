Who plays Mike Hargrave in Coronation Street? Tom Lorcan has appeared in Emmerdale and Bridgerton

Coronation Street couple Mike and Esther Hargrave were introduced in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 12).

Billy has been counselling Mike and his wife Esther.

But who plays Mike and where do you recognise the actor from?

Who is Mike Hargrave in Coronation Street?

Summer returned home in tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, October 12 2022) and Billy introduced her to couple Mike and Esther.

He explained Esther is helping out at the upcoming clothes swap at the community centre.

Summer offered to help Esther with the clothes swap.

After Mike and Esther left, Billy told Summer he had been counselling the couple through a tough time.

But it seems like Esther and Mike could play a big part in an upcoming storyline.

Billy has been counselling Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Mike Hargrave in Coronation Street?

Mike is played by actor Tom Lorcan.

Tom is 40 years old and is from Leeds.

He trained at Bretton Hall College in Yorkshire before studying at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in Wood Green, North London.

Tom has appeared in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What has Tom Lorcan been in before?

This isn’t the first time Tom has been in Coronation Street.

Back in 2018 he appeared in two episodes of the soap.

In 2019 he played a journalist in two episodes of Emmerdale.

Tom has played multiple characters in BBC soap Doctors between 2012 and 2022.

He appeared in the first season of Netflix series Bridgerton playing Clyveden Footman.

This year he played Neil Hughes in Grantchester Edward Vickers in Gentleman Jack.

You may also recognise Tom from his roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, Waterloo Road, Holby City, Hollyoaks and Wolfe.

Summer is pregnant and Esther offers to adopt the baby (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: Summer’s pregnancy storyline

In next week’s scenes, Mike’s wife Esther returns to screens as Summer helps her with the clothes swap.

Summer opens up to her that she was recently dumped by her boyfriend Aaron.

Meanwhile Gemma shows Chesney a jacket she bought at the clothes swap.

However he’s shocked when he finds a positive pregnancy test in the pocket.

He asks Gemma and she denies it’s hers.

They set out to find the owner, but Gemma’s brother Paul is forced to hide his shock when he realises Gemma’s new jacket use to belong to Summer.

He finds Summer and asks her about the test.

Summer tells Paul that she and Aaron are back together and they will make a decision about the baby together.

Soon Esther invites Summer out for lunch to thank her for her help.

But when Summer and Aaron arrive they realise Billy has also been invited.

Paul arrives and makes a comment about Summer’s condition, making Billy realise she’s pregnant.

Summer runs out and Esther goes after her.

In Victoria Garden Esther explains to her that she and Mike can’t have kids.

She suggests that she would be willing to adopt the baby and Summer is astonished.

What will Summer do? Could Mike and Esther adopt Summer’s baby?

