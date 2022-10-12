Coronation Street couple Esther and Mike Hargrave made their first appearance.

Billy has been counselling the couple, but who is Esther and who plays her?

Coronation Street: Who is Esther Hargrave?

Summer returned home in tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, October 12 2022) and Billy introduced her to Mike and Esther.

He explained Esther is helping out at the upcoming clothes swap at the community centre.

Summer offered to help Esther with the clothes swap.

After Mike and Esther left, Billy told Summer he had been counselling the couple through a tough time.

But it seems like Esther will play a big part in an upcoming storyline.

Vanessa has been in many other TV shows (Credit: Grant Buchanan/FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

Who plays Esther in Coronation Street?

Esther is played by actress Vanessa Hehir.

Vanessa is also a screenwriter and an award-winning filmmaker.

She was born in 1981 and is originally from Manchester.

Vanessa is married to actor Leon Ockenden.

The couple married in 2010 and in 2014 they both appeared in Waterloo Road together.

They have one daughter.

Vanessa played Sue in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Waterloo Road)

Where have you seen Vanessa Hehir before?

Vanessa has appeared in many popular TV shows.

In 2001 she appeared in Heartbeat as a character called Gail Smethurst.

However in 2004 she returned to Heartbeat playing Rosie Cartwright and continued to play the role until 2007.

Waterloo Road fans may also recognise Vanessa from the BBC school drama where she played science teacher Sue Spark in series nine and 10.

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Vanessa has appeared in.

Between 2010 and 2011 she played Nurse Summers in Emmerdale.

Nurse Summers is the nurse who looked after Jackson Walsh while he was in hospital following his accident.

Vanessa has also had roles in Holby City, Down to Earth, Grease Monkeys, Hustle, Stella, Unforgotten, Midsomer Murders, Hollyoaks, Doctors and The Dumping Ground.

She also played Esther in the 2010 film West is West.

Summer is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Esther’s involvement in Summer’s pregnancy plot

It seems like Esther will play a part in Summer’s upcoming pregnancy plot.

In next week’s scenes Summer helps Esther with the clothes swap.

Esther thanks Summer for all of her help and Summer opens up to her that she was recently dumped by her boyfriend Aaron and it’s good to focus on something positive.

Later Gemma shows Chesney a jacket that she bought at the clothes swap.

When she goes to the toilet, her phone rings. Chesney goes into the jacket pocket to get it and a positive pregnancy test falls out.

Gemma tells him it’s not his and they set out to find who it belongs to.

Gemma’s brother Paul recognises the jacket as Summer’s and hides his shock.

Paul goes to find Summer and asks her about the test.

Summer tells Paul that she and Aaron are back together and they will make a decision about the baby together.

Esther invites Summer out for lunch to thank her for her help.

When Summer and Aaron arrive they realise Billy has also been invited.

Paul arrives and makes a comment about Summer’s condition, making Billy realise she’s pregnant.

Summer runs out and Esther goes after her.

In Victoria Garden Esther explains to her that she and Mike can’t have kids.

She suggests that she would be willing to adopt the baby and Summer is astonished.

What will Summer do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

