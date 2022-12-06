In Coronation Street, Stephen Reid has only had one thing on his mind for the past few months – to get his hands on some cash.

He’s on a constant cycle of telling lie and after lie and now fans have had enough.

As a result, they are begging for ‘boring’ Stephen to be killed off from Coronation Street.

Stephen’s the biggest liar of them all (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen’s lies are getting out of control

Coronation Street’s Stephen’s whole life is a lie.

Despite telling his family that he is a wealthy businessman, Stephen’s found himself up to his eyeballs in debt.

He’s desperate to pay back his ex-wife the money he stole from her but hasn’t been helping himself.

Instead, he’s been offering to pay for Audrey’s trip abroad and is the first person his family turn to when they need financial help.

In reality, Stephen’s trying to make some cash by working as a delivery driver for a fast-food service.

Adding to this, he’s also covering up the fact that he killed Jenny’s boyfriend, Leo.

It’s one lie after another, and fans have had enough of the repetitive nature of the character.

Fans want Stephen to be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans beg soap to kill off ‘boring’ Stephen

Fans have had enough of Stephen’s ‘boring’ character and want him to be killed off.

Stephen’s used to doing the killing himself but fans want the tables to turn.

One fan moaned: “I hardly watch it now as it’s getting boring. That Stephen should of never of been written in what a waste of a great… what was a great programme.”

Another begged: “Please get rid of him…he is like a walking zombie, and that voice omg!! I wish I was the grim reaper!!”

A third fan wrote: “I hope he is killed off, so boring.”

A fourth viewer asked: “Can someone please kill off Stephen.”

Do you want Corrie to kill off Stephen?

Stephen tricks Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen get away with his lies?

This week, Sarah asks Stephen to invest in her business, putting him on the spot.

Also, after his accident, Gail becomes more suspicious of Stephen and his lies.

Elaine comforts Stephen and starts getting close to him.

With this, Stephen finds out about how Geoff abused her and uses this to his advantage.

He lies and pretends that Gabrielle is abusing him, to gain Elaine’s sympathy.

It seems like Stephen’s spinning his web of lies, but will it catch up with him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

