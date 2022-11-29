Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen stoops to a new low as he plays cruel trick on Elaine

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stephen tricks Elaine by pretending that Gabrielle is abusing him.

Hearing that Elaine was it an abusive relationship with Geoff, Stephen uses this to his advantage.

But, will Stephen’s lies get Elaine on side in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tim worries about Elaine getting close to Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Tim worries about Elaine

This week, Stephen has a bad day at work.

After losing his job, he manages to get a second chance, as he jumps back on the moped for his delivery round.

However, a group of teenagers approach him and steal his money and work phone.

Noticing Elaine nearby, Stephen tries to get away without being seen but sends up falling off of the moped.

Next week, Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Elaine and Stephen seem to be getting close to each other, after Stephen’s accident.

As Tim spots Elaine and Stephen together at Roy’s, he warns Elaine, but she tells him that Stephen can’t be compared to Geoff.

Later on, Tim confronts Stephen and asks about his intentions towards his mum.

He doesn’t want her to get hurt and tries to protect Elaine by telling Stephen about how Geoff abused her.

But, will Stephen use this information to his advantage?

Stephen stoops to a new low (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen tricks Elaine

After learning about Elaine’s relationship with Geoff, Stephen tries to get her on side.

He sends an abusive text to his own phone, making out that it’s from Gabrielle.

Elaine spots the signs and suggests that Stephen is being abused like she was by Geoff.

Stephen tells her that it’s what he deserves.

Stephen’s plan works as Elaine relates to his experience and offers her support.

Has he got Elaine right where he wants her?

Will Elaine believe Stephen’s lies?

Is she in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

