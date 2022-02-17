Geoff Metcalfe in Coronation Street: Is he really dead?

Geoff Metcalfe in Coronation Street was Tim Metcalfe‘s dad and Faye Windass‘s grandfather. He was husband to Yasmeen Nazir and also to Tim’s mum, Elaine Jones.

Geoff was abusive and controlling (Credit: ITV)

He first arrived in Corrie as a hospital DJ, and seemed to be a fun-loving magician and entertainer. But though he appeared to be a kind-hearted local celeb when he first arrived on the cobbles, he later revealed himself to be a manipulative abuser.

Who played Geoff?

Experienced actor Ian Bartholomew played Geoff.

Ian Bartholomew played Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Ian is a well-known face on British telly having first appeared on screen back in the 1980s with roles in Bergerac, Minder and The Darling Buds of May.

He continued to act in all sorts of dramas including Spooks, Holby Blue, Maigret and New Blood, as well as having a long and varied career on the stage.

In 2018 he joined Coronation Street as Geoff.

Off-screen Ian is happily married to theatre director Loveday Ingram and the couple have two teenage children.

Ian said he felt odd about his children watching him on Coronation Street because he didn’t want them to see him being so cruel to poor Yasmeen!

Geoff and Yasmeen

Geoff showed his nasty side when he and Yasmeen tied the knot. Though he didn’t hit Yasmeen – but he scared her badly in an attempt to keep control of her life.

Geoff manipulated Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

He forced her to clean the house over and over – checking she’d done it to his standards, controlled their money and made her keep to a strict budget.

And he even set up cameras around the house to spy on her when he wasn’t there, and bought into the family business Speed Daal to make life tricky for Alya.

Jiggle-it Geoff

At one of Geoff’s magic show, Yasmeen – who was his magician’s assistant – got stuck in a box.

Geoff became famous on the internet for his response. He became known as ‘jiggle-it Geoff’ and he was NOT happy about it.

Geoff went viral when Yasmeen got stuck in a box during his magic show (Credit: ITV)

Geoff took his anger out on Yasmeen and stepped up his abuse, much to Corrie fans’ horror. He staged a burglary, told everyone Yas was an alcoholic and, in shocking scenes, he even killed Yasmeen’s chicken Charlotte Bronte and fed it to his wife.

Fighting back

In May 2020, after another row, Geoff threatened a terrified Yas with a knife. She fought back with a broken wine bottle and stabbed him in the neck.

Geoff was taken to hospital where he played the victim and Yasmeen was arrested.

She had to wait for several months in prison until her trial, and she even suffered a heart attack. When Geoff’s ex-wife Elaine showed up to give evidence, though, Yas was found not guilty.

Yasmeen lashed out when Geoff attacked her (Credit: ITV)

Not surprisingly, Geoff was furious. He swore to take take revenge on the women he hated so much.

Did Geoff get found guilty?

Geoff never stood trial for what he did for Yasmeen.

Though his lies were revealed when Elaine took to the witness stand in Yasmeen’s trial, Geoff wasn’t in trouble himself.

Yasmeen stood trial for attacking Geoff (Credit: ITV)

And before justice could come knocking, fate intervened…

Did Geoff die?

After the trial, Geoff wasn’t finished.

He decided he wanted half of Yasmeen’s house but she refused (obviously!).

Geoff chased Yasmeen on to the roof of the house (Credit: ITV)

In terrible revenge, Geoff set fire to the house with Alya and Yas inside. Luckily, the brave women managed to escape through a skylight and on to the roof.

Geoff climbed out in pursuit but lost his footing and fell. Though Yasmeen tried to help him, he plunged to his death, surrounded by Yas’s chickens.

