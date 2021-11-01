Sarah Platt in Coronation Street: What’s the killer secret she’s been hiding?

Sarah Platt in Coronation Street is officially Barlow now but she’ll always be Sarah Platt to us! She is the daughter of Gail Rodwell and her first husband Brian Tilsley, though Gail’s second husband Martin Platt adopted her as a child and she considers him her dad.

Sarah’s not afraid to stand up for herself (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s the younger sister of Nick Tilsley and the older half-sister of David Platt. She’s mum to Bethany and Harry, and she is married to Adam Barlow.

Sarah was born on-screen back in 1987 making her one of Corrie’s longest-standing characters. Though she’s not been in the show that whole time.

Who plays Sarah Barlow in Coronation Street?

Sarah Barlow in Coronation Street is played by actress Tina O’Brien. She started her career as a youngster in the drama Children’s Ward and also starred in Clocking Off, alongside Jack P Shepherd who would go on to play her on-screen brother, David Platt.

Tina joined Corrie in 1999, for Sarah’s shocking teen pregnancy storyline. She’s actually three years older than her character, so though Sarah gave birth to Bethany when she was 13, Tina was 16 when she was playing the dramatic scenes.

She stayed in the show until 2008, when she left to have daughter Scarlett. Tina went on to star in Waterloo Road and she took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2015, Tina returned to Coronation Street.

Tina took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 (Credit: BBC/YouTube

Tina shares daughter Scarlett, who recently turned 13, with her former partner and one-time Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas.

She’s now married to Adam Crofts and the pair have a son, Beau.

Sarah’s teen pregnancy

When Sarah was 13 she was shocked to discover she was five months pregnant with daughter Bethany. Teen mum Sarah managed to cope with her new arrival for a while but when Bethany’s dad Neil Fearns died, things got tricky.

Sarah was just 13 when she found out she was pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Neil’s mum Brenda Fearns was struggling with grief and almost took her own life – with Bethany too. Luckily Emily Bishop saved the day!

Romance with the Grimshaws

Sarah Platt in Coronation Street fell in love with Todd Grimshaw and she was thrilled to find out she was pregnant again. But she was unaware that Todd was struggling with the truth about his sexuality and cheating on her with Karl Foster.

Sarah found out on the same day her baby boy was born after complications with the pregnancy . Baby Billy died soon after he was born.

Sarah and Jason did eventually get married (Credit: Mark Campbell/Shutterstock)

With her relationship with Todd in tatters, Sarah began a romance with his brother Jason and the pair settled down together.

But Jason got cold feet on their wedding day and jilted poor Sarah at the altar! She forgave him though and the pair planned to wed again.

Sarah v David

While they were in the middle of wedding plans, Bethany cheated death once more when she took an ecstasy tablet hidden in her doll by her uncle David.

Sarah was furious with David and banned him from her wedding.

And David took the ultimate revenge when on the big day itself he tried to kill himself. Sarah believed it was a stunt to ruin her day, so she refused to cancel the wedding and she and Jason tied the knot.

Later, she was annoyed when her uncle Stephen Reid – Gail’s brother – offered David a job in Milan. Thinking it was unfair, Sarah planted drugs on David and Stephen offered the job to Sarah instead.

She accepted, and she, Jason and Bethany began planning their new life in Italy. But when she told Jason what she’d done, he refused to go with her and Sarah left for Milan without him.

Sarah’s return and Callum’s death

In 2015, teenage Bethany turned up in Weatherfield followed quickly by her mum.

Sarah’s return to Coronation Street has been eventful! She began a romance with bad boy Callum Logan – dad to David’s stepson Max Turner.

But Callum was a nasty piece of work and Sarah was shocked when she found a gun in his things and told the police. Callum swore revenge on the whole family, threatened them and eventually took Sarah hostage and attacked her, attempting to rape her.

The dramatic end to Sarah and Callum’s toxic relationship was the Corrie live episode for the 60th anniversary of ITV (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Sarah’s sister-in-law Kylie Platt walked in as Callum was getting violent and hit him over the head, killing him.

The family hid his body in the drains under their house, but he was later discovered and his murder blamed on Tony Stewart – Jason Grimshaw’s dad, who’d died.

Sarah really struggled with what they’d done and after she had Callum’s baby, Harry, she suffered from post-partum psychosis.

More drama

Since then, Sarah’s coped with daughter Bethany’s sexual exploitation, and a disastrous romance with Gary Windass.

Now she’s married to Adam Barlow, though their relationship hasn’t been plain sailing, since he cheated on her with Carla Connor. And she’s running the factory too.

Sarah and Adam are married but their romance has been rocky (Credit: ITV)

But knowing the Platt family, drama won’t be far away from Sarah, especially with the huge sinkhole in the garden needing attention and Carla determined to blame the family for her dad’s death.

What’s next for Sarah Platt in Coronation Street?

