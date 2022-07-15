Coronation Street viewers will see Sean‘s son Dylan return to screen in tonight’s episodes (Friday, July 15) as he comes to visit his dad,

Over the last two years Dylan has made a couple of returns to the cobbles.

But who is Dylan, who is his mother and who plays him?

Violet and Sean are Dylan’s parents (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Who are Dylan’s parents?

Dylan is the son of Violet Wilson and Sean Tully.

Violet was on the cobbles from 2004 until 2008. She was played by actress Jenny Platt.

Violet was a barmaid in the Rovers pub and became good friends with Sean Tully.

In 2007, Sean and Violet got drunk and the topic of having children came up. They agreed if neither of them had a child by the time they were 30, they would have one together.

However they then agreed to try for a baby immediately and Violet fell pregnant.

During her pregnancy, Violet wanted to raise the baby without Sean. However when he found out, he threatened with legal action.

Eventually Violet reunited with her ex-boyfriend Jamie and in February 2008, she gave birth to a son, who she named Dylan.

Violet and Jamie planned to move to London with Dylan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Why did Violet leave Weatherfield?

Jamie and Violet began living together but they soon decided to move to London to raise Dylan. They planned this behind Sean’s back, but he soon found out the truth.

Although he tried to stop them, they left and cut contact with Sean.

In 2011, Sean managed to get back in contact with Violet and she reappeared in the Easter special as Sean went to visit her in London.

She began allowing him to see his son and Sean has kept in contact and visited him over the years.

In 2020 Dylan returned to screens after eight years.

How old is Dylan now?

Dylan was born on February 22 2008, making him 14 years old.

Dylan is back again (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Dylan in Coronation Street?

Dylan is played by Liam McCheyne. Liam previously played Dylan between 2011 and 2012 alongside his twin brother Connor.

As well as playing Dylan in the ITV soap, Liam played Harrison in series five of Last Tango in Halifax.

He has also appeared in TV series Moving On, ITV’s The Bay and Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small.

In 2018, he also had a role in the TV film Mother’s Day.

