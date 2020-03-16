Former Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn shares stunning holiday snaps in swimsuit

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has shared some stunning holiday snaps, which have left us all feeling green with envy.

Not only is the sun shining and sky is blue, but she looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous, too.

Katie picking up the prestigious award for Best Serial Drama Performance at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

But, if it makes anyone feel any better, Katie was reminiscing about a holiday from last year - before coronavirus meant we all couldn't travel anymore.

Dreaming of warmer climates.

Posting two throwback photos on her Instagram account, actress Katie wrote: "Dreaming of warmer climates #summerhurryup #holidayvibes #iwish #boatsandhoes."

Her former colleague Catherine Tyldesley was quick to respond, simply replying with the 'smoking hot' emoji.

Another follower wrote: "Looking sensational."

A third said: "Love that swimsuit."

In the snaps, Katie is wearing a striking black and white chessboard effect swimming costume, with black belt.

She's also wearing black wayfarer Raybans to protect her eyes from the sun.

Katie McGlynn as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Katie portrayed Sinead Tinker in ITV soap Corrie until her character's devastating death to cancer in October.

Fans were left sobbing when she lost her battle with cancer in poignant scenes, as her husband Daniel read their son Bertie a bedtime story.

Since leaving the soap, Sinead was honoured with the National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance.

She's also landed a job for a bingo company, been tipped to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl and been preparing for auditions in Hollywood.

Katie's character Sinead lost her battle with cancer (Credit: ITV)

The 26-year-old actress from Rochdale also showed off her impressive dance moves last week, when she took part in The Greatest Dancer For Sport Relief.

The hit BBC1 show held a one-off special for the charity fundraiser last Friday (March 13), pitting two teams of celebrities against each other as they attempted to impress captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

Katie joined Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY and Strictly's Saffron Barker on team Don8, who danced to Sigala's Wish You Well.

They beat team Encore - Alexandra Burke, hockey Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek, singers Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and Harry Judd - who performed a routine to All That Jazz from the musical Chicago.

Katie and her teammates were thrilled to win for Sport Relief (Credit: BBC)

Could we see Katie displaying her dance moves on another celebrity show anytime soon?

We'd love to see her on Strictly!

