Coronation Street SPOILERS: Clayton is back!

It looks like there's more trouble ahead for David Platt as he comes face to face once again with Kylie's killer, Clayton Hibbs, in next week's Coronation Street.

On the ITV previews website, pictures reveal that David goes to visit his criminal stepson in prison.

David tells Clayton to leave Shona alone, but the troubled teen takes delight in David's despair and assures him he will continue to meddle.

Clayton enjoys seeing David despair (Credit: BBC)

Later, the hairdresser stumbles across a downbeat Alina and they begin chatting. Could there be a spark between them?

Soon there's more trouble for David when there's tension between him and Alina's ex Seb.

Things escalate quickly into a row and of course, David can't help but wind up Seb. Eventually Seb sees red and punches David.

What will he do next?

Seb and David end up getting into a fight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know David is currently stuck in a hard position as his wife Shona is in a clinic in Leeds after losing her memory.

After the cafe worker was shot on Christmas Day, she went into a coma and when she woke up, she couldn't remember her life with David.

The only thing she seemed to remember is her son Clayton and on top of everything, she told nurses she doesn't want David to visit her anymore.

Will Shona eventually remember her life with David and his kids?

Clayton actor Callum Harrison was recently spotted filming with his TV mum Julia Goulding.

Shona can't remember her time with David or her stepchildren Max and Lily (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

He also posted a picture on his Instagram story revealing he was back on set.

Fans of the show know David and Shona have a complicated history with Clayton.

After Clayton was put into prison for murdering David's first wife Kylie, David began a relationship with Shona.

Clayton tried to kill Shona last year (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Clayton escaped from prison and took Shona hostage. Shona was forced to stab her son in order to escape and later disowned him.

Will Shona remember the bad things Clayton has done and reunite with David?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

