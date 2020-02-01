Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn lands job with bingo company

Three months after leaving Coronation Street, Katie McGlynn has landed a job with a bingo firm.

The 26-year-old left the ITV soap back in October after her character, Sinead Tinker, died of cervical cancer.

Last week, she revealed that she hopes to embark on a new career in Los Angeles.

But in the meantime, she's been signed up to appear at a star-studded event in Blackpool, organised by a well-known bingo company.

The Rochdale-born actress can be seen on a social media advert for Mecca Fest, which will be taking place in the seaside town on May 30.

A quote next to her picture says: "I am so excited to be attending #MeccaFest on 30th May at Blackpool Tower Ballroom!"

Katie isn't the only star who'll appearing in the eyes-down extravaganza.

She'll be joined by the likes of Sister Sledge, Peter Andre, Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher, Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Michael Griffiths, and Blue singer Duncan James.

Katie had a triumphant night at the NTAs last week, where she picked up a gong for Serial Drama Performance in recognition for her role as Sinead.

And that's when she revealed her plan to head to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

She told The Sun: "I've had some weird and wonderful meetings. All dependent on timing. I am going to LA to chase my dreams. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't matter.

"It is nerve-wracking but it's exciting. I don't like not knowing.

"I would love to play that kind of sassy or evil role, someone like [comic-book character] Harley Quinn."

Following her exit from Weatherfield in October, Katie posted a heartfelt message to Instagram.

Alongside a video of her playing Sinead on the soap, she told her fans: "Feel so honoured to have been a part of this storyline @coronationstreet!

"It was challenging but so worth it – and most importantly, it's helped awareness for cervical cancer."

