5 Things Coronation Street needs to spice the show up

Coronation Street is the longest running soap opera having been on air for over 60 years.

The show is iconic and the storylines and Street has very much changed along with the times.

However there are a few things that could be done to make the show a bit more entertaining.

Here are 5 things Coronation Street could do to spice up the show.

Either give them a storyline or get rid (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

1. Either make good storylines for all the characters or axe them

Over the years there are characters who have had some amazing storylines.

But sometimes they just remain on the Street and fade into the background.

Take Brian Packham or Ryan Connor for example.

Both characters with good potential but they’ve just not done anything solid for a long time.

Whereas Gary Windass has literally been at the forefront of the show for the last three years.

Give other characters a chance for a big storyline, or if you can’t think of anything for them, take a leaf out of EastEnders book and start axing them.

Let’s see some new businesses (Credit: ITV)

2. Open up some new businesses on Coronation Street

Coronation Street will be introducing the new precinct set towards the end of the year, so they are working on this.

However on Victoria Street and Coronation Street there are already some empty lots.

V Court Fitness was abandoned in 2019 and what was once Audrey’s salon now sits empty.

Kelly Neelan recently came into some money, it would be good to see one of the young ones starting up their own business.

And not something we’ve already had hundreds of times before!

Maybe a tattoo parlour, or a crystal/spiritual shop. Even a new nail bar would be a great – and it would provide a brilliant opportunity for a certain former nail technician Alina Pop to pop back with Tyrone’s baby!

New faces are always welcome (Credit: ITV)

3. A new family – or extend current families

Of course Coronation Street can always make way for new characters.

It’s exciting to get new families on the cobbles, so maybe it’s worth them adding a new clan.

Or extending the ones they have now.

It would be great to meet more people from Abi Webster‘s family tree.

Long-lost siblings and kids are always possible in Soapland, just ask Emmerdale.

Let’s see some dramatic plots (Credit: ITV)

4. Long, dramatic storylines with lots of twists

One thing that always grabs viewers attention is a long, dramatic storyline.

A great example is killer Phelan, or Molly and Kevin’s affair.

Yes they’re two very different storylines but they had one thing in common… they were gripping.

Of course, some will always complain that a plot is being dragged out, but when it has a lot of twists and turns it keeps viewers on their toes.

Spider is back, but is it to cause trouble? (Credit: ITV)

5. Bring a few more faves back to Coronation Street

Viewers would love to see a few favourites brought back.

Coronation Street have already done this recently with the return of Spider Nugent, but there’s room for more.

Last year Alina left pregnant with Tyrone’s baby, so that would be dramatic return.

It would also be great to see Cilla Battersby, Lloyd Mullaney, Janice Battersby, Raquel Watts, Curly Watts return.

If the door was left open for their return, then use the door!

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.