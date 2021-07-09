Ryan Connor in Coronation Street is at the centre of attention tonight.

But the big question is: will he leave Weatherfield after being dumped by Alya?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ryan and the actor who plays him…

What’s going to happen with Ryan in Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode, Daisy makes a play for Ryan.

And it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen. In scenes that will air next week, the pair end up in bed together and Daisy tries to fool everyone about their illicit dalliance.

But their chickens come home to roost when Daisy purposely tells Alya that she slept with her boyfriend.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, July 9 2021

Naturally, Alya is heartbroken and ends things with the Lothario. So does this mean that Ryan will leave the cobbles for good?

He’s been offered a DJing gig in Val d’Isere, so now would be a good time. And it’s not the first time he’s left the Street with a trail of carnage behind him…

Ryan has been in trouble before… (Credit: ITV)

What’s Ryan’s past in Corrie?

Ryan has had quite the past in Coronation Street, being played by three different actors.

Fans first saw him in 2006, with his mum Michelle (Kym Marsh). However, he got in trouble straightaway after vandalising The Kabin and going joyriding.

After leaving Weatherfield for Glasgow, Ryan came back in 2012 and got involved with Tracy. Big mistake.

Later, when he started an affair with Katy he was distraught when she ended the relationship. He left the Street once again.

And since he returned to the area in 2018, it’s been drama after drama – storylines involving Bethany Platt, gangster Ronan Truman and his son Cormac, and Ali.

It just seems that Ryan can’t keep out of trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Prescott (@ryan_prescottactor)

Who plays Ryan?

In his first stint in the soap, Ben Thompson played Ryan. Then when he came back, Sol Heras took on the role.

Now, in his third incarnation actor Ryan Prescott plays him.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is Annie Walker? What happened to the Rovers’ first on-screen landlady?

Previously, Southport-born Ryan played Flynn Buchanan in Emmerdale in 2011.

Since then Ryan has appeared in Holby City, Casualty, Doctors and series two of The Syndicate.