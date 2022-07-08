Emmerdale: Most shocking long-lost children after Charles’ daughter Naomi arrives

Emmerdale has a habit of recycling storylines.

As well as the usual affairs, serial killers and shady businessmen, the village also has more than its fair share of long-lost children popping up.

This week viewers have seen Charles Anderson’s daughter Naomi make her debut but she’s far from the first.

Here’s the biggest examples…

Debbie Dingle turned up in the village years after her parents gave her up (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Dingle

If Naomi thinks she’s the first adult child to reunite with their parents in Emmerdale, she’s very much mistaken.

That honour goes to Debbie Dingle.

She arrived in Emmerdale as a mere girl being fostered by Paddy Kirk and Emily.

Though it soon emerged she was Charity and Cain’s biological daughter.

Ryan is Charity’s second surprise Emmerdale long-lost child to arrive (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Stocks

There was a twist with Charity’s second surprise child turning up – on account of him being dead.

A then teenage rape survivor Charity thought she watched her baby die in hospital – but it turns out she was wrong.

He survived – and turned up a couple of decades later when Charity discovered he had lived and been adopted by one of the nurses who cared for him.

His very existence proved that his biological dad, the evil copper DI Bails, had raped an underage Charity and it sent him to prison.

Nate is Cain Dingle’s second child to come crawling out of the woodwork in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson

It’s a heartwarming tale as old as time.

Man meets woman, knocks her up, doesn’t know about the baby, man’s mother stops woman from telling him, woman has boy, boy grows up raging about his dad not being there, boy moves to village, seduces own stepmum and tries to kill dad.

And then they all move on and we’ll just pretend it never happened.

Robbie Lawson

Robbie was the son of businesswoman Megan Macey.

He was tracked down by his villainous uncle Declan for seemingly decent reasons.

However it didn’t go quite to plan with Megan and Robbie never quite seeing eye to eye.

And it all went really bad when Declan went properly mad and shot him with a flare gun on a boat. RIP and all that.

