Emmerdale viewers all saying the same thing about Cain and Faith’s emotional episode

Emmerdale viewers are all saying the same thing about last night’s episode of the soap (Thursday, July 7) which saw Cain, Chas and Faith at the centre.

Cain and Chas had a heart-to-heart about Faith and Cain opened up about his childhood trauma after their mother left them.

Meanwhile Faith spoke to her friend’s Eric and Brenda about her regrets when it came to her son.

Now viewers have been praising actors Jeff Hordley and Sally Dexter and saying Emmerdale is back to it’s best.

Emmerdale: Cain’s reaction to Faith’s decision

A couple of months ago, Faith was told her cancer had returned and it was incurable, but treatable with chemotherapy.

This week, Faith learnt her cancer had spread and made the decision to stop chemotherapy.

Chas was devastated and told her brother Cain about Faith’s decision.

Cain hasn’t had a great relationship with their mother since she abandoned him and Chas as children.

He didn’t appear bothered by Faith’s decision, leaving Chas furious.

Emmerdale: Cain opens up to Chas

In last night’s episode Cain broke down in tears as he told Chas about his childhood.

Cain said when he was a child he tried to kid himself that Faith had really died to make himself feel better about her leaving

He explained that after Faith left, two older boys found him crying and asked what was wrong.

He told them that his mother died in a car crash, even though he knew she hadn’t.

Cain then recounted how after that incident he actually started to believe she died and that’s why she wasn’t coming back.

Meanwhile, Faith went to see Eric and Brenda to tell them her cancer had spread and her decision to stop treatment.

She told them about her regrets when it came to Cain and how she would go tomorrow if she could take away the hurt she caused.

Emmerdale viewers praise episode

Later Bear came into the pub and encouraged Cain to make his peace with his mother.

Faith left Eric and Brenda’s and Cain approached her.

He told her that Paddy told him where she was.

Cain said to his mother that he wanted to be there with her. Faith was in tears saying she didn’t want to go yet and Cain responded: “That makes two of us.”

Faith told her son that she loved him and always would. Cain couldn’t say it back but Faith assured him he didn’t need to.

Together they watched the sunrise as Faith held onto her son’s hands.

Fans were touched by the scenes praising Faith and Cain actors Sally Dexter and Jeff Hordley for their performances.

They also stated that it was one of the best Emmerdale episodes they’ve ever seen.

Bloody hell #emmerdale @SallyDexterUK @HordleyJeff just caught up with tonight's episode that was out standing performance by everyone but the legends are Sally Jeff and @lucyparge — mark dolan (@markd1234kids) July 7, 2022

That episode tonight alone should be winning awards in the next awards ceremony #Emmerdale @HordleyJeff @lucyparge sally Dexter 👏🏼👏🏼 — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) July 7, 2022

Absolutely stunning episode – incredible acting from Jeff and Sally as always 😭💔 #Emmerdale @emmerdale — olivia mcghie (@oliviarose18xx) July 7, 2022

That's it for now on all things #Emmerdale after a fantastic episode. A massive Congratulations to @lucyparge @HordleyJeff @SallyDexterUK Such powerful and emotional scenes as Faith Cain and Chas reflect on their past. These are the sort of episodes I love. Emmerdale at its best — Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) July 8, 2022

#emmerdale tonight's episode is one of the best I've seen. It's a hard watch because my mam went the same way but it's being done so sensitively and beautifully. @HordleyJeff and @SallyDexterUK you made me sob it was so lovely at the end — Susan Glister (@stanleysusie) July 8, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

