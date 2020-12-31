Who are Charity’s kids in Emmerdale? How old is her son Noah?

Charity has been in Emmerdale since 2000. But who are Charity’s kids? And how old are they all?

Who are Charity’s kids in Emmerdale? How old are they?

Charity has five children (Credit: ITV)

Charity has four biological children, Debbie, Ryan, Noah and Moses. She also has an adopted son, Johnny.

Debbie is the oldest and is currently 31 years old. Ryan is a year younger and is celebrating his 30th birthday this New Year’s Eve.

Noah was born in March 2004, making him 16 years old. Meanwhile little Moses is just five, the same age as his adoptive brother Johnny.

A history of Charity’s kids in Emmerdale – Debbie

In 2002, Charity was shocked to realise Paddy and Emily’s foster daughter, teenager Debbie Jones, was her daughter.

Before her life in the village, when she was 13 years old, Charity fell pregnant with her cousin Cain’s baby.

Debbie is Charity’s oldest child (Credit: ITV)

When Charity’s dad Obadiah found out she was pregnant, she kept Charity away from Cain.

After Charity gave birth to her little girl, Obadiah gave the baby to his friend Pat Jones, who registered Debbie as her own daughter. However when Pat became ill in 2002, Debbie was put in temporary foster care with Paddy and Emily.

A short time later, Pat died and Debbie found out that Charity and Cain are her birth parents.

Ryan Stocks

In 2018, Charity opened up to her girlfriend Vanessa about the abuse she suffered from Detective Inspector Bails when she was 14.

After being forced to give up Debbie, Charity was thrown out of her home by Obadiah.

She started to live on the street and was often arrested by Bails for solicitation. He offered her a place to stay, however he soon began to rape her and wouldn’t let her leave the flat.

Charity fell pregnant with Ryan after being raped by DI Bails (Credit: ITV)

Bails and his friends repeatedly raped Charity. When she discovered she was pregnant, she began drinking a lot of alcohol in an attempt to end the pregnancy but stopped when she felt her baby kick for the first time.

A few weeks before giving birth, Charity escaped Bails flat and tried to report him to the police, but nothing came of it.

Charity gave birth in hospital to a little boy. However when the baby wasn’t breathing, Charity prepared for the worst.

Ryan is celebrating his 30th birthday (Credit: ITV)

She soon saw nurses trying to save him. But she believed her son had died and fled the hospital devastated.

However moments after, Charity’s baby boy pulled through. He was adopted by midwife Irene Stocks, who named him Ryan.

In 2018, Charity was reunited with Ryan.

Noah and Moses Dingle

Noah is 16 (Credit: ITV)

In 2004, Charity had another son, who she called Noah. His father is Chris Tate, however Chris poisoned himself in an attempt to get Charity done for his murder before Noah was born.

Charity shocked her family in 2015 when she gave birth in prison. None of her family knew she was pregnant or who the father of the baby was.

Moses is Charity’s youngest biological child (Credit: ITV

Debbie began to look after her half-brother, who was named Moses.

But it was soon revealed that Debbie’s lover Ross was the father of Moses.

Adopting Johnny

Charity adopted Vanessa’s son Johnny (Credit: ITV)

Charity was in a relationship with Vanessa Woodfield for the last few years. But just before the couple split, Charity adopted Johnny.

Currently Vanessa is staying with her mum. After she found out Charity cheated on her, she asked for Johnny to be brought to live with her.

Will Charity get to see Johnny again?

