Charles’s daughter Naomi made her first appearance in Emmerdale tonight (Tuesday, July 5 2022).

Recently Charles learnt Naomi, who he hasn’t met before, was missing.

He was determined to find her and eventually tracked her down to a pub.

But who is Naomi, what is her backstory and who plays her?

Naomi is Charles’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who is Naomi?

Naomi is the daughter of Charles Anderson and his first wife Esme.

She was born in the late 1990s and was given up for adoption by her birth mother.

She has an older brother called Ethan.

Charles and Ethan arrived in Emmerdale 2020 and it was revealed that when Ethan was young, his mother left.

Esme gave Naomi up for adoption (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Charles and Esme?

When Esme and Charles were together Esme was struggling to cope and felt like she was failing Ethan.

Esme, who was actually struggling with post-natal depression, left Charles and Ethan.

She tried to get back in contact with Charles after leaving but he rejected her attempts.

However that Charles didn’t know was Esme was pregnant with their second child.

When she was eight months pregnant she arranged to meet up with Charles and Ethan, but she couldn’t go through with it, fearing Charles wouldn’t react well to her pregnancy.

Esme gave birth to a baby girl called Naomi.

However she started to struggle with post-natal depression again and made the tough decision to put Naomi up up for adoption.

In 2020, Esme and Naomi got in contact and have managed to build a good relationship.

Charles only found out about Naomi last year (Credit: ITV)

When did Charles find out about Naomi?

Last year Charles met up with Esme after she had been trying to get in contact with her son.

That’s when she revealed her struggle with post-natal depression and that they had a daughter together.

Esme offered for Charles to meet his daughter, but he was unsure.

Who plays Naomi in Emmerdale?

Naomi is played by actress Karene Peter, who is 31 years old.

What has Karene Peter been in?

In 2013 Karene had roles in Holby City and Doctors.

Between 2013 and 2015 she played Serena in the tv series The Sparticle Mystery.

She played Jane the Runner in 2017 film Mindhorn.

The same year she played WPC Grant in Unforgotten.

Last year Karene was in Call the Midwife playing pupil midwife Georgette Bains.

