Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's 'summit ends in bitter deadlock' after fallout

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are both reportedly "still at loggerheads" over their ongoing Wagatha Christie dispute.

The two have been embroiled in a bitter war after Coleen, 34, accused fellow WAG Rebekah, 38, of selling stories about her to the press in October last year.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy could end up in court over their dispute (Credit: Splash)

Jamie Vardy's wife also broke down in tears on Loose Women in February this year over the trolling she received after Coleen's accusations.

Despite an attempt to patch things up in recent weeks, Coleen and Rebekah are still not over the scandal - which could even see the pair come face to face in court.

According to The Sun, the two women and their lawyers tried to settle their dispute in a Zoom meeting, but failed to come to an agreement.

Rebekah is said to want an apology from Coleen (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Louise Redknapp saw celebrity psychic to help with dark times

A source claims: "Basically, they are still at loggerheads and nothing has been resolved.

"Unfortunately, it is crystal clear that they are still poles apart, so a civil case in the High Court now seems inevitable."

The court case may reportedly go "for months" and eventually lead to "six-figure legal fees."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coleen and Rebekah's reps for comment.

Rebekah was pregnant at the time of the scandal (Credit: Splash)

Wagatha Christie explained

It all started in October last year, when Coleen uploaded a screenshot of a note she'd made on her phone.

In the note, she accused Becky of feeding information to journalists from her personal – and private – Instagram account.

The stories ranged from Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen undergoing gender selection in Mexico to the basement of her new house flooding.

Read more: Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip: Series three delayed due to coronavirus?

However, Becky was quick to respond and deny the allegations.

She said: "Can’t believe I’m even having to write this. I’m pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this.

"I’m now having to take legal advice as I can’t deal with this stress myself when I’m this pregnant."

Legal battle

Earlier this month, it was reported the pair were meant to be having a Zoom meeting to try and avoid a costly legal battle.

Rebekah also apparently told her team she wanted Coleen to say sorry.

A source revealed to The Sun: "Becky is adamant she's done nothing wrong and while she wants an end to this ongoing legal battle, she also wants to be vindicated.

"Becky has told her team she wants a public apology."

What do you think of the War of the WAGs? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.