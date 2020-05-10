Louise Redknapp saw celebrity psychic to help with dark times

Louise Redknapp thinks seeing a celebrity psychic has helped her to navigate some "dark times" in her life.

The 45-year-old pop singer has admitted via Instagram Live that discussing her issues with crystal healer Emma has helped her to bounce back from her low points.

'So proud'

She said: "I feel so proud of it now.

"I can't help but talk about it and share it because I know it's got me through some dark times.

I've made an effort to only have people around that make me feel good.

"I've rung you in my darkest moments and you have managed to get me back up to reality."

'Feel good'

Louise also admitted she's struggled with anxiety and she surrounds herself with people she can "feel good" with.

The singer - who has Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with ex-husband Jamie - shared: "I don't suffer from depression in the clinical sense but definitely struggle with anxiety.

"I struggle with getting up sometimes.

"I've made an effort to only have people around that make me feel good. It's about being kind to yourself and others."

Meanwhile, Louise recently admitted to feeling "lonely" amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Eternal singer - who was married to Jamie from 1998 until 2017 - revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that she's feeling a bit isolated at home during the health crisis.

'Lonely'

She recently said: "I think it feels like it's been going on for a long time now.

"And I think the longer it goes on the more we panic about jobs and for me it can be quite lonely.

"I'm here and it's great with the kids but I'm used to going out working and being creative, so it's tough."

