Sunday 1st March 2020
Louise Redknapp shares unseen pic from night out with Caroline Flack

Caroline died last month

By Karen Hyland

Louise Redknapp has shared a heartfelt Instagram post following the tragic death of her friend Caroline Flack.

The singer, 45, reminisced on happier times by posting an unseen throwback snap of herself, Caroline, Keith Lemon and a pal on a night out together.

In the pic, the four friends smile for the selfie taken by the Celebrity Juice host.

Louise wrote: "Remembering one of my most favourite nights with this special lady and some of my favourite people. So grateful for my friendships @littleblondebear @keithlemon Always thinking of you #BeKind."

The post was met with a string of supportive comments.

A fan said: "Lovely memories of a beautiful lady."

Another commented: "She was so loved, especially by you. Stay strong always."

Caroline and Louise had been friends for years (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: BBC hit with complaints' over the coverage of Caroline Flack's death

Caroline tragically took her own life earlier this month at the age of 40, ahead of a trial over her alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Following her death, Louise took to social media to share a lengthy post, revealing she was "heartbroken".

"Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances," the former Eternal singer said.

"I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don’t really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded.

"I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything."

The pair had been friends for years, with the star sharing several snaps of them together.

Earlier this month, presenter Keith revealed he was creating a "be kind" t-shirt design in honour of Caroline.

The comedian told fans 100 percent of the profits would go to the Samaritans.

Read more: Caroline Flack's mum wants her daughter's "little voice" heard

Following their release, Keith took to Twitter to announce people had been creating fake versions to make money.

Sharing a screengrab of a website, he wrote: "So disappointed by this website selling FAKES!

"But fanks to every one has bought an official one from kilclothes.com last count 11,820 sold! All profits go to Samaritans." [sic]

