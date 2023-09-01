9 celebs who are having a far worse week than us from Holly Willoughby to Katie Price

Everyone’s getting a bit sniffy and cough-y as Covid does the rounds again, schools containing concrete could apparently topple over, and it already seems to be getting dark before Pointless has finished. But here are several celebs who are having a far worse week than any of us mere mortals…

Lots of celebs just can’t stop holidaying – literally!

Where’s the benefit of going on 17 holidays a month if the lousy planes won’t magically transport you?

Lots of famous faces have been put out by this week’s flight drama. I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North couldn’t even get a lager at the airport as some families caught up in the air traffic control crisis bedded down near Duty Free.

Although some celebs did manage to suck it up and carry on with their unexpectedly extended holidays.

Christine McGuinness told fans she had “trust in the universe”, despite having lots to do when she was due to return home. A very expansive, and not very specific, bit of faith from Christine, there. We probably all need a bit more trust in the automatic flight planning system instead.

Samia Longchambon

Corrie star Samia, on the other hand, has actually had a worse week than us.

Not only did the Maria Connor actress endure delays both way for her break to Majorca, she also had a stomach bug, someone pinched her bank card and she was also subjected to a TORNADO.

Thankfully, some of Samia’s holiday disasters were resolved. But she might consider Menorca next year…

The plane carrying Ekin-Su and Davide reportedly made an emergency landing. But are they back on? (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island types routinely get mocked for desperate attempts to stay relevant and ensure their TV relationships are still discussed after they depart Casa Amor.

Not so for Thingummy and Whatstheirchops, aka Ekin-Su and Davide. Their dramatic trip back to the UK from Turkey apparently saw an engine on their plane “explode” into flames on four occasions.

Sounds absolutely terrifying.

Brian McFadden

19 years on from their split and Kerry Katona has hung out Brian to dry again as she made allegations about his parenting on a podcast.

“I’m the one who provides for them. I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘you can keep your money, give me me kids,'” she claimed, in a week that also saw their eldest daughter Molly turn 22.

Katie Price has been blasted by PETA (Credit: BBC)

Katie Price

This week’s award for the most brutal celebrity savaging goes to PETA, let off the leash against Katie Price.

“Short of shooting a puppy in the head on TikTok, there is almost nothing more Katie Price could do to cement the fact that she is an unfit dog guardian and an irresponsible person,” animal charity founder Ingrid Newkirk reportedly said.

Sounds like another good reason to avoid TikTok if you ask us!

Mark Owen

Not for the first time, Take That star Mark’s appearance has been cruelly ridiculed.

On this occasion, performing at a posho gig in Norfolk with Robbie Williams, his fans were outraged after social media users suggested Mark – who, let’s all remember, was always regarded as the prettiest face in TT during their first run in the 1990s – looked like Harry Styles’ dad and a “nana”.

Live and let live, we say!

Holly Willoughby

Holly will be back at work at This Morning on Monday (September 4), bringing an end to her sun-soaked holiday. Boo for her, hooray for viewers, right? Wrong…

While we’re glad to have her back, some fans are already threatening to turn off. And that’s before poor Hols has even asked viewers if they’ve been “okay” without her…

