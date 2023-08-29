All the narked-off celebs posting about flight misery

There’s been a ton of celebs left affected, and even stranded on holiday, after all the flight delays drama – and they are *not* happy.

It’s fair to say it’s been a rather crap weekend for those abroad hoping to fly back to the UK. Technical meltdown in air traffic control has caused over 500 flights to get cancelled and others delayed for hours.

But it’s not just everyday folk like you and us who have found themselves stranded a thousand miles away from home. From soap stars to TV presenters, here’s all the celebs that are unimpressed with the flight misery.

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan, who shot to fame on Coronation Street, is on holiday with her three children, Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie. The family ended up stuck at an airport in Greece following the disruption.

She shared a clip of her sitting on the airport floor with her children trying to keep them entertained. She captioned the pic: “Flight delays.” Helen then followed this up with a selfie of her pouting l and wrote: “Flight cancelled.”

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness has also been experiencing flight delays. The mum-of-three, and ex of TV star Paddy McGuinness, was hoping to return to the UK after a break with her kids, mum and nan. However, she was forced to stay put.

“Stranded due to network failures across UK airports, no idea when we can get a flight home but I feel very lucky, we found a place to stay and I get extra time to make more memories with my babies,” she told fans from her hotel resort.

The model and TV personality later added: “I trust in the universe. I had jobs booked all week, a million things to do at home getting ready to prep for ‘back to school’ but…we were meant to stay longer, we have more memories to make, time with my babies is priceless. I actually feel very grateful, we’re not home but we have everything we need.”

Jordan North

I’m A Celeb star Jordan North revealed he had been caught up in the delays and was stuck in Malaga. Then things only went from bad to worse for the Radio One DJ when the airport “ran out of beer”.

On X, he shared a photo of the bar and wrote: “Delayed at Malaga airport for possibly ‘many hours’, and they’ve ran out of beer at the terminal!”

Delayed at Malaga airport for possibly ‘many hours’, and they’ve ran out of beer at the terminal! #airtrafficcontrol pic.twitter.com/jRHLQdbMTI — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) August 28, 2023

Later, Jordan shared a snap of himself on the plane on his Instagram Story, looking thoroughly fed up, with the caption: “Get me home.”

Fred Sirieix

TV fave Fred has also found himself caught up in all of the travel drama. Over on X, the First Dates star shared a stunning snap of bright blue skies from abroad.

I’m stuck too! Very inconvenient and annoying but making the most of it! Luckily I managed to get a flight back tomorrow. Are you stranded too? Where? pic.twitter.com/Zmbq3ziT9O — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 29, 2023

Alongside the picture he revealed: “I’m stuck too! Very inconvenient and annoying but making the most of it!” He added: “Luckily I managed to get a flight back tomorrow. Are you stranded too? Where?”

Gabby Logan

TV presenter Gabby Logan also found herself caught up in the drama. She was on her way to the UK from Budapest when her flight, which she had already boarded, was grounded.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family.

On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) August 28, 2023

“And I have just been told that the UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”

However, hours later it looked like Gabby was finally on her way home as she shared: “A happy travel story, we are boarded and headed home”. But she unfortunately spoke too soon, as she updated her post saying: “I spoke too soon” with a head in the hands emoji. She then replied to an update to which one of her followers asked: “Still in Budapest? We are.”

Dawn O’Porter

Presenter Dawn O’Porter has also been affected by the whole travel misery. The mum-of-two took to her Instagram to share her “s***” experience from Spain.

She also asked for some advice and quizzed: “Anyone with any knowledge know if there is any chance of landing at Gatwick today? Should I go through security or not?

On my own with the kids so deffo don’t want to be stuck there for the night.

“THAT IS THE QUESTION. On my own with the kids so deffo don’t want to be stuck there for the night. Obvs no one here knows anything.” Sorry for everyone travelling today. Such bull****.”

Dawn, who is married to Bridesmaids star Chris O’Dowd, later updated her fans. She said: “Looks like I’ll be in Mallorca for a while. What a s**t show. Thanks everyone. I hope you all get home OK.” She then concluded her post with: “I’m heading back to the island to find wine.”

Ore Oduba

Strictly star Ore Oduba 37, and his wife Portia and two kids Roman, four, and one-year-old Genie are stranded in Greece.

The family of four were due to fly back to London, but their flight was cancelled. And now they have revealed they are down to the “last three nappies” for their children.

In a Instagram post, Portia wrote: “So currently ‘stranded’ in Greece with no flight home. No nappies and no clean knickers. @easyjet have cancelled all flights leaving till Sunday.” She joked: “But it’s ok. They’ve offered us a voucher for the next time we fly. Maybe we can fly home on that, magic carpet style. I better sharpen up on my Greek as at this rate we are going to become citizens.

“The next available flight from where we’re staying back to London Gatwick isn’t until Sunday I believe so we’re trying to find an alternative flight, potentially trying to get to another island and fly with a different airline who’s flights are all still leaving. These two as you can imagine were not playing ball earlier whilst we tried to arrange another room.. etc at our hotel. How do kids just know when to kick up?!

“It’s all been quite stressful as you can imagine – as it will be for many, many people this week. We do however have an amazing travel rep who is trying her very best to get us home! Also, the kids have no clean clothes left and I don’t have any clean knicks… so that’s great. Sink washes all round.”

