Helen Flanagan dating again after shock split from Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan is reportedly dating again following her split from former fiancé footballer Scott Sinclair.

The actress – who played the role of Rosie Webster on Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012 – was in a relationship with Scott from 2009 to 2022.

Getting engaged in 2018, the pair share daughters Matilda and Delilah, as well as their son Charlie.

Helen Flanagan shares three children with her ex Scott (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan dating after split from Scott

Since calling it quits in October last year, it appears as though Helen might be moving on after she was reportedly spotted on a few dates with a mystery man.

A source told The Sun: “Helen’s officially back on the dating scene. She’s been seeing someone on/off for a while but has said they’re better off as friends. But she did really like dating him.

“Everything’s really casual and she’s taking things slow – she doesn’t want anything serious.”

However, speaking about how Helen has been seen wearing her engagement ring, the source added: “She’s actually still wearing her engagement ring because it’s just too nice to let go – she wears it on another finger.”

The actress recently celebrated her 33rd birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan birthday

Helen recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with her children.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the mother of three can be seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake in her dressing room.

The clip, which was played alongside the song Sittin’ On Top Of The World by Burna Boy, also showcased her three children surrounding her and helping her blow out the candles.

Furthermore, the stunning cake was decorated with two shades of pink and white frosting.

Matching the neutral colours of the dressing room, Helen looked comfy as she sported grey pyjamas.

Her daughters rocked matching pink PJs, while Charlie was dressed in a white and grey striped outfit.

Writing in her caption, Helen said: “How my birthday actually went. My dressing room isn’t finished yet but can’t wait to show you when finished.”

