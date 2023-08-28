Mark Owen fans all saying the same thing about his appearance after he reunites with Robbie Williams for special performance

Mark Owen reunited with former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams this weekend, but fans had a lot to say about his appearance.

Robbie, 49, surprised fans when he brought out friend Mark Owen at the Sandringham House concert in Norfolk. Gig-goers were thrilled to see the two back together. But social media users couldn’t help but shout about their thoughts on social media after the news was shared on This Morning on bank holiday Monday.

After a segment on the gig, which saw King Charles’ royal residence transformed into a huge venue, viewers commented on Mark’s appearance.

Viewers can’t seem to get over Mark’s long hair! (Credit: ITV)

What Mark Owen viewers said

Some thought he bears a resemblance to One Direction star Harry Styles. One Twitter user wrote: “Mark Owen reminds me of an older Harry Styles,” while another asked: “Is Mark Owen Harry Styles’ dad?”

Others were less complimentary, with one viewer commenting: “When did Mark Owen turn into an old lady?” Another echoed their thoughts, adding: “That’s Mark Owen? I thought that was a middle-aged woman.” Someone else asked: “Why do Take That dress like nanas these days?”

In the clips, Robbie wore an incredible gold sequin top, with metallic silver trousers, finished off with a white scarf. Meanwhile, Mark, 39, donned a silky black shirt, tucked into a pair of bright red very wide-leg pants.

It’s not the first time Mark Owen’s appearance has caused a wave of unpleasant comments on social media.

After he performed with Take That for the King’s Coronation Concert, viewers were shocked by Mark’s long hair. But despite the negativity, many fans thought he smashed it. There was that much discussion about his long hair, #MarkOwen even started trending. The band played alongside an incredible line-up of musicians, including the likes of Olly Murs, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Emma Owen shares sad family news

Mark’s wife Emma recently shared some ‘heartbreaking’ news about one of her cats. Speaking in an Instagram video on July 28, the mum-of-three said: “… I know a lot of you have been messaging me for updates on the kittens but we’re a little bit heartbroken here.

“Yesterday I went to feed them at 3am and one of the little ones didn’t look so good. They were quite limp and they were dying. I tried to give them CPR. Little kitten CPR, there’s a special way to do it.”

Sadly, the kitten went to the vets, but didn’t make it.

She added: “We’re heartbroken here. It has been a really shocking experience.”

