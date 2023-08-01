‘Heartbroken’ wife of Take That star Mark Owen reveals sad family loss: ‘We’ve had a pretty shocking 24 hours’

Emma Owen, the wife of Take That star Mark Owen, has opened up about her heartbreak over a family loss.

Actress Emma, who is also a certified life coach and energy healer, revealed what she is going through to her Instagram fans over the last few days.

She explained her family have endured “a really shocking experience” to her social media followers in her emotional post.

Take That fave Mark Owen shown pushing a pushchair alongside his wife Emma around 2007 (Credit: Cover Images)

Take That singer Mark Owen family update

Mum-of-three Emma lives with Mark in the US. They have been married since 2009. Their son Elwood Jack was born in 2006, while daughters Willow Rose and Fox India were born in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Emma has over 5,000 followers on Insta, with whom she shared the upsetting news about a family pet.

“We’ve had a pretty shocking 24 hours over here,” Emma told fans in a video uploaded last Friday (July 28).

Having mentioned her beloved cats previously, Emma continued: “And I know a lot of you have been messaging me for updates on the kittens but we’re a little bit heartbroken here.

“Yesterday I went to feed them at 3am and one of the little ones didn’t look so good. they were quite limp and they were dying. I tried to give them CPR. Little kitten CPR, there’s a special way to do it.

We’re heartbroken here. It has been a really shocking experience.

“They started breathing again, we rushed them to urgent care at the vets – my little 11 year old in tow – but they didn’t make it. The other two weren’t looking too good the next day. We took them back to the rescue centre to be checked on and looked after.”

She added: “We’re heartbroken here. It has been a really shocking experience.”

Mark’s wife shared the news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

‘It triggered a deeper wound inside of me’

Mark hasn’t mentioned the kitten’s passing on social media. But Emma did provide an additional update yesterday (Monday July 31).

She spoke about the intense feeling the bereavement had stirred in her.

Emma said: “Louis’ passing was in and of itself very traumatic. However, like most things, it triggered a deeper wound inside of me and most situations like that, well, it woke up this dormant volcano that related to my children.

“There’s two girls and a boy kittens, and I have two girls and a boy. The intimate act of bottle feeding through the night obviously took me back to when I was bottle feeding my babies.

“Next year, I have a 16 and an 18 year old and I’m getting very close to them flying the nest. And I think most mothers are not in their head that has teenagers that are soon to fly the nest.”

‘Did I do a good enough job?’

Emma continued pondering the effect of the kitten’s death, noting she had been left contemplating matters regarding her children and herself in an “existential” manner.

She went on: “There is this volcano inside of you filled with emotion. Who am I when they’re gone? You know, what does that mean for me? What’s my place? And I’m going to miss them so much.”

Emma added: “There’s grief and sadness and you know, you want to turn back that clock, and then you start evaluating. Did I do a good enough job? Was I a good enough mom?

“So all of those things happen kind of triggered an existential crisis in a way which sounds extremely dramatic. But it’s a beautiful thing. We should be asking ourselves: ‘Who am I? What’s my place in the earth? What do I see my next stage of life as?'”

Mark Owen and Emma pictured together in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

Moved followers offered their best wishes to Emma following her first announcement.

One person commented on her post: “Oh Emma that is just so horrific. I am so sorry!”

“Aww I’m so sorry! Sending you lots of love and hugs,” wrote another.

And a third sympathised: “I’m so sorry – what a miracle life is, that any of us make it through.”

