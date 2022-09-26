Today on BBC Breakfast (Monday, September 26) Take That heart-throb Mark Owen make a guest appearance.

The 50-year-old singer was on the show to discuss his new solo release.

However, viewers at home were left distracted by something else.

Mark appeared on the show earlier today (Credit: BBC)

Mark Owen on BBC Breakfast today

During today’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Mark appeared on the show.

The star was on to talk about new music, however, something else needed addressing first.

The singer-songwriter was sporting a moustache on the BBC morning show, and Sally Nugent was keen to talk about it.

“Actually, you look different,” she said.

“The moustache, how long has that been there?” she asked.

“It’s been there for about four years probably,” Mark replied.

“It started off as a beard and then my beard got a bit patchy on this side. Then we were going on tour, and beards can get a bit sweaty on tour,” he continued.

Mark spoke to Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on the show today (Credit: BBC)

What happened next on BBC Breakfast today

Sally then took the opportunity to poke fun at her co-host, Jon Kay, and his “patchy beard”.

“Yeah, yeah, patchy beards, I’m with you, Mark,” Jon said.

“So then it became a moustache and it sort of stuck,” Mark continued.

“My children keep threatening to cut it off, they’re like, ‘Can we just…? And I [say], ’No! It has to stay.”

He then went on to explain that he tells his children that he’s done the “artwork” and music video now.

“I can’t change my look now,” he added.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to Mark’s new look (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Mark’s new look

Sally wasn’t the only one to notice Mark’s new look on the show today. Plenty of viewers noticed too – and took to Twitter to let their feelings about it be known.

“Was that Mark Owen? I thought Louise Minchin had popped back to the studio,” one viewer then tweeted.

“Can’t stop looking at Mike Owen’s moustache,” another distracted viewer wrote. “Good Lord, what’s happened to Mark Owen??” a third asked.

“Getting Howard from Last of The Summer Wine vibes, with Mark from Take That,” another then wrote.

Good Lord, what’s happened to Mark Owen?

“Moustache…Mark Owen…No, Sir…,” a fifth said.

However, other viewers weren’t impressed that Sally had drawn attention to Mark’s new look.

“Sally to an aging Mark Owen: You look different. Nice Sally, really nice,” one viewer wrote.

“Why did the presenter on #BBCBreakfast feel the need to tell Mark Owen ‘you look different’ – where is your professionalism?

“He was there to speak about his banging new solo album, not swap hairdressing tips. GET A GRIP. 50 y/o man no longer has boyband hair – shocker!!,” another then ranted.

