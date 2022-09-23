BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty hits back at viewer as she’s accused of ‘ruining’ MasterChef finale

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has hit back at critics who claimed that she “ruined” Celebrity MasterChef‘s finale.

Celebrity MasterChef crowned presenter Lisa Snowdon as the winner last night.

However, one fan believed that Naga spoiled the surprise when she teased that Lisa would appear on BBC Breakfast.

Naga Munchetty responded to the viewer live on BBC Breakfast

Taking to Twitter, the viewer wrote: “Thanks a lot @TVNaga01 we won’t ruin the Celebrity Masterchef final result if you haven’t seen it ‘but we will tell you he is one happy man…’!

“Erm I wonder if Lisa Snowdon or Mel Blatt have ever been described as that before…”

Clarifying what she had said, Naga then told viewers: “I did not say man – I said ‘very happy winner’.”

To which another fan tweeted in support: “I can vouch for @TVNaga01 on this one.”

For the last four weeks, 19 celebrity contestants have been cooking to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

However, all that came to an end last night when Lisa was crowned the winner.

After her win, Lisa said: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life changing experience. I feel like this isn’t real! I just can’t believe it.

“I couldn’t of wanted to win something that meant more to me than this. I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew.”

She also took to her Instagram to share two snaps of her holding the MasterChef trophy.

Her caption read: “The moment I found out I’d won @masterchefuk2022! ( look at the state of that apron! ) Literally feel like my head is going to explode- I’m in tears.

“Thank you for all your messages. I love you. Honestly the support has been off the charts.

Off to bed now, up early for @bbcbreakfast.”

Many of the presenter’s 418,000 followers and friends sent their congratulations.

Many sent their congratulations to Lisa

One person said: “You did it! Apron and woman are nailing life! So happy for you beautiful. When are you cooking me dinner?!”

A second wrote: “Oh this is amazing Lisa!!

Another added: “Couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant clever fellow @meopausemandate girlfriend whose energy, determination and tireless work ethic is an example to us all of what a midlife woman is capable of!

“Go Lisa the world is your oyster and you don’t even have to cook it!!”

A fourth commented: “Congratulations you incredible chef and beautiful-hearted, talented, hard working genius! Love you to bits.”

And a fifth wrote: “Yes! So well deserved, I couldn’t be happier for you. Not only a talented human being but one of the kindest and most gracious out there. Love you hon.”

