Take That fans defend Mark Owen after Coronation Concert appearance causes a stir

Take That fans have stepped in to defend Mark Owen after their appearance at the Coronation Concert got people talking.

The band’s performance at last night’s (May 7) event caused a bit of a stir. People weren’t sure what to make of Mark’s long locks!

Mark re-joined his Take That bandmates and they performed at the Coronation Concert last night (Credit: BBC)

Take That perform at Coronation Concert

Take That were amongst the spectacular line-up of musicians who serenaded King Charles last night at his Coronation Concert. The band closed the concert with a rousing rendition of Never Forget. They followed on from acts such as Olly Murs, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

However the band’s performance in the grounds of Windsor Castle seemed to cause a bit of a stir amongst viewers. Or rather, one of the members did. People hadn’t expected Mark Owen’s hair to be quite so long!

During and following the concert, many took to social media to react. It seemed Mark’s long hair was a bit of an acquired taste, with several unpleasant comments about the singer emerging online. #MarkOwen even started trending on Twitter.

Mark Owen was barely recognisable with long hair (Credit: BBC)

Mark Owen fans hit back

However, following the criticism, many fans have now rightly stepped in to show support for Mark Owen and compliment his new look. It seems in equal measure, some people are big fans of the long hair.

“Mark Owen looked so good last night,” someone tweeted this morning.

“Mark Owen’s looking fabulous,” agreed someone else, with a heart eyes emoji.

“For the record I loved the style and confidence of Mark Owen’s long hair!” A third person defended the singer.

Another person was also baffled by the haters: “Why all the hate against Mark Owen because he has long hair?” they said.

Someone else agreed: “Just watched the Take That set from the Coronation Concert and don’t get the criticism of Mark Owen.”

“Seeing Mark Owen trending for all the wrong reasons has broken my heart. I love you Markie,” cheered on another fan.

