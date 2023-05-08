Prince Louis with his parents
Prince Louis missed the Coronation Concert and honestly viewers were gutted!

Where's Prince Louis?

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Louis was nowhere to be seen as the Coronation Concert kicked off and fans of the mischievous royal were so sad!

The young prince has won an army of admirers thanks to his adorable antics at major events.

So when royal watchers realised that Prince Louis wasn’t attending the Coronation Concert on Sunday night (7 May), they were quick to ask why.

Everyone asked the same thing: “Where is Louis?”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George wave flags at the Coronation Concert
Louis’ elder siblings were in attendance (Credit: BBC)

Gutted fans want more mischievous Prince Louis

“Anyone else disappointed Prince Louis hasn’t been allowed to stay up late for the Coronation Concert?” asked one fan.

Another said: “No Louis? Not interested then.”

“Prince Louis would have driven the entertainment value of this show up by 500%, but they left him at home,” moaned one more viewer.

Someone else pleaded: “We need Prince Louis to always be present in every Royal function full stop.”

Some Louis supporters even suggested that the entire gig ought to have been brought forward especially to accommodate his bedtime!

One fan remarked: “They should have started earlier just for him to be able to stay up. He’d have been a cracker.”

It’s safe to say that Prince Louis stole the show during his grandpa’s Coronation on Saturday May 6.

Who could forget him yawning through the ceremony at Westminster Abbey? Or his cute clap on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Red Arrows flypast?

Prince Louis at the Coronation of King Charles III
But the young royal was nowhere to be seen when it came to King Charles’ Coronation Concert on Sunday night (Credit: Splash)

Past Prince Louis’s bedtime

The young royal is only five years old and it was decided that he should be tucked up in bed by the time King Charles III’s Coronation Concert kicked off.

Instead his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, attended with their two older children Prince George, nine, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte.

But many royal superfans were miffed.

One said: “Gutted Prince Louis isn’t going to be causing chaos at the Coronation Concert.”

Another pointed out: “Where’s Prince Louis?! He’s the most entertaining out of the lot of them!”

Prince Louis makes his way to King Charles' coronation with his siblings
Prince Louis had been in high spirits as he made his way to the Coronation with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Credit: Splash)

Read more: ‘Rebellious’ Prince Louis ‘one to watch’ as he’s compared to Prince Harry following Coronation behaviour.

Do you think Prince Louis should have been allowed to stay up late? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say. 

