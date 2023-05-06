Prince Louis left viewers amused with his behaviour at the coronation this morning (Saturday, May 6).

Royal fans were left in stitches by some of his actions, with many taking to Twitter to share their amusement.

Prince Louis was a little bored during the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Prince Louis behaviour during the coronation

Today saw Prince Louis make an appearance at the coronation ceremony.

The five-year-old prince joined Princess Kate, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte at the front row during the ceremony.

Together with the rest of the people at the ceremony, he sang hymns and pledged allegiance to his grandfather, King Charles.

However, it seems as though Prince Louis was finding the ceremony to be a little tedious this morning.

At various points during the ceremony, Louis could be seen yawning and looking bored. He was also seen twisting and turning in his seat – so much so that Kate had to lean over and tell him to stop.

His mum may not have been happy with his behaviour, but royal fans watching the ceremony on television were finding it pretty amusing.

Louis’ behaviour amused fans (Credit: BBC)

Viewers amused by Prince Louis’ behaviour during coronation

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter to share their amusement over Prince Louis’ behaviour.

“Prince Louis looks bored Bless him,” one royal fan tweeted. “Prince Louis looks bored of all this already,” another said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Prince Louis looking utterly bored. So waiting to see what havoc he unleashes.”

“Louis is bored [laughing emoji],” another said. “Also Prince Louis is one of my favourite royals. Love that he’s just a kid that looks bored [bleep]-less,” a fifth laughed.

“Louis is back and he’s yawning – clearly bored lets hope he kicks off,” another joked.

Charlotte’s behaviour had fans gushing (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans gush over Charlotte’s behaviour towards Louis

Meanwhile, royal fans were gushing over Princess Charlotte’s behaviour towards Louis during the ceremony.

As they entered Westminster Abbey, Charlotte and Louis could be seen holding hands. They walked down the aisle hand-in-hand, before taking their seats alongside their parents.

Royal fans were loving the duo’s behaviour before the coronation.

“Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the Abbey!” one royal fan gushed. “These two stole the show!” another said. “Charlotte and Louis holding hands and I’m gone!” a third said.

“Ah Princess Charlotte, she’s adorable. She’s been told to hold on tight to Louis lest he wander and wreak havoc!” another joked.

“Princess Charlotte of Wales steals the show in her magnificent dress and cape seen dutifully holding the hand of her younger brother Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey @wabbey. The British Royalty is in safe hands for sure,” a fifth declared.

