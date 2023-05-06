Viewers spot same thing about Princess Anne and Prince Harry’s appearance at coronation: ‘Greatest thing ever’

King Charles coronation viewers were in hysterics today after Prince Harry ended up with a restricted view seat due to Princess Anne.

Following months of speculation about whether he would attend his father’s coronation or not, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside two of his cousins.

Prince Harry beams as he enters Westminster Abbey with his cousins and their husbands (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Harry entered the service with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

But after so much conjecture about where Harry might be seated, and with whom, and warnings he might be ‘given the cold shoulder’, it turns out his experience of the coronation may be shaped by his aunt’s attire.

Not a bad spot for Prince Harry… but what is that in front of him? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Prince Harry at the coronation

Harry was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, or children Archie and Lilibet for the royal extravaganza. They have not made the trip over from the US at all.

Nonetheless, Harry was all smiles as he made his way to his third row seat. Other royal family members such as Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, the Duke of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent sat in rows ahead of the King’s second son.

However, some fans appeared tickled to note Harry’s sight of events may have been obscured by Princess Anne. One declared moment, shown on TV, as “the greatest thing ever”.

Prince Harry chats with Jack Brooksbank… bu after travelling from the US, his coronation ceremony view seemed to be restricted! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted to Prince Harry and Princess Anne

Spotting how one particular element of Anne’s look could cause an issue for Harry, social media users quickly joked about it on Twitter ahead of the service beginning.

“Harry’s view blocked by Princess Anne may be the greatest thing ever. #Coronation,” one viewer tweeted.

Harry was smiling again before too long, with TV cameras on him (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another chuckled, making use of a crying laughing emoji: “#Coronation Harry hidden by Anne’s hat.”

It’s HILARIOUS that Harry is stuck sitting behind Anne who is wearing a giant hat with a plume on it as part of her uniform. No view for Harry!

Another amused user posted: “Just started watching the #Coronation. It’s HILARIOUS that Harry is stuck sitting behind Anne who is wearing a giant hat with a plume on it as part of her uniform. No view for Harry!”

Harry’s view blocked by Princess Anne may be the greatest thing ever. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Sr1yDhuZUp — GAPs (@GrantlyAplin) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “And the best dressed award goes to Princess Anne. For wearing this hat, hiding the face of Harry! Nice one Anne #Coronation #CoronationDay #KingsCoronation #kingscoronation2023.”

Others spotted that it was similar to the incident at the late Queen’s funeral, when a candle was in front of Meghan’s view.

One tweeted: “First the Sussexes were blocked by a candle; now a magnificent feather on Auntie Anne’s hat throwing shade.”

Read more: Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte’s behaviour towards Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey today

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.