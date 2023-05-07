‘Rebellious’ Prince Louis ‘one to watch’ as he’s compared to Prince Harry following coronation behaviour

Prince Louis has been identified as “one to watch” by a body language expert and compared to Prince Harry. Following his mishievous behaviour at yesterday’s coronation, he has been compared to a certain other “rebellious” royal relative.

Prince Louis has become one of the nation’s favourite royals as a result of his hilarious antics.

Little Prince Louis kept royal fans amused yesterday during the balcony appearance (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis at coronation

The five year old amused us all with his antics at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and put on another adorable display at King Charles III’s coronation yesterday.

His dramatic yawning during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, followed by his funny faces on the balcony once again got many people talking.

Interestingly, many people made an unlikely comparison between Louis’ rebellious antics and those of another prince. One person joked: “Prince Louis will 100% team up with Prince Harry to bring down the monarchy.”

Someone else tweeted: “Prince Louis can’t hide his boredom. That kid will be the Prince Harry of his siblings, can see it now.”

Prince Louis has been likened to his uncle (Credit: Splash News)

Are George and Louis the new William and Harry?

Now a body language expert has weighed in, and it seems fans may be onto something.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke to us about yesterday’s coronation. He made some very interesting observations about the royal children. In particular, he was struck by the contrast between “serious” Page of Honour George and “mishievous” Louis.

“Prince George and Louis very much take on a similar dynamic to which Prince William and Harry had growing up,” said Darren, “George is very much the older brother, always looking out for Louis and Charlotte – I think he tries to emulate his dad and it’s already clear that he’s going to be the serious one out of the two brothers.”

Louis is certaintly going to be one to watch.

Darren then echoed the comparison fans had made between Prince Louis and his uncle Prince Harry.

He added: “Prince Louis, as we saw on the balcony, trying to play the piano – he’s undoubtedly the more creative one, the more mischievous one, the more rebellious one and the one to think outside of the box, not too dissimilar to Harry. Louis is certainly going to be one to watch.”

Prince George looked very serious as a Page of Honour, while Louis was more rebellious, an expert said (Credit: Splash News)

Darren also went on to praise the Prince and Princess of Wales’ parenting. He said: “The way the children behave when at royal engagements and situations like appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is very indicative of the parenting style of William and Kate, the children feel the freedom to be themselves.”

