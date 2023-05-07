Prince Archie’s ‘intimate’ birthday celebrations after dad Prince Harry dashed home from coronation

Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III‘s historic coronation yesterday, but his son Archie also had a big day.

The oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned four yesterday. His birthday prompted Prince Harry to leave the celebrations in London sharpish to head back Stateside to celebrate.

Prince Harry was seen leaving the coronation quickly after it ended (Credit: Splash News)

Harry’s presence at the coronation was hotly anticipated, as it would mark the first time he was with reunited with the royals since the release of his stinging memoir, Spare. But while King Charles was coronated in a lavish ceremony watched across the world, Prince Archie’s birthday was apparently a more private affair.

Prince Archie birthday celebrations ‘revealed’

Sources close to the couple reportedly said that Archie had a ‘private celebration’ at their £11 million mansion in Montecito. The ‘small, intimate’ gathering likely featured celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle also made Archie’s birthday cake herself, using fruit from their garden, it’s claimed.

Prince Harry wanted to get back to the States to be with his family (Credit: Splash News)

Archie’s grandmother Doria Ragland was expected to be at the party, which Meghan organised over attending the coronation. While she was invited to the coronation, sources told Mail Online that Meghan ‘wanted to minimise the drama’ and stay at home with her children.

Harry was determined to be back in time to tuck Archie into bed.

Harry rushed away from Westminster Abbey straight after the coronation service. He reportedly boarded a 3.45pm flight, which would have seen him land in LA at around 6.55pm local time.

“Harry was determined to be back in time to tuck Archie into bed,” an insider claimed.

What did Prince Harry do at the coronation?

Lip readers have revealed what Harry is thought to have said while at the ceremony. According to the Mirror, a lip reader claimed Harry said “hello”, “morning” and “nice to see you” to various people. Meanwhile, he apparently said “look at that” while noticing the grand aspect of the occasion. He also said “delightful”.

Amid alleged fractures within the family, royal fans appeared delighted to see Harry reunited with the royals. One person said on Twitter: “Seen Prince Harry has been the highlight of my day.”

Another added: “Lovely to see Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.”

Anne was sat in front of Harry (Credit: BBC)

Royal observers were also thrilled to see Harry have a heartwarming interaction with his aunt, Princess Anne. When their paths crossed at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne and Prince Harry were all smiles with each other. The Princess Royal stopped and had a chat with her nephew, before taking her seat directly in front of him for the ceremony.

“Princess Anne is by far my favourite Royal and the way Harry looks at her tells you all you need to know,” one person said.

“Prince Harry looks so darn happy chatting with Princess Anne,” agreed a second.

