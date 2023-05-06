Prince Harry’s remarks at coronation revealed as he ‘leaves for airport immediately’

Prince Harry was at the coronation today and royal fans were delighted. But he’s reportedly already on his way home to the US.

The Duke of Sussex attended his father King Charles’ historic day, arriving at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

According to reports, Harry left the service straight away and made his way to Heathrow airport.

Harry attended the coronation today alongside Eugenie and Beatrice (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry at coronation

The Sun claims that Harry’s car was seen at Heathrow following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He’s reportedly heading back to the US to his family as it’s his son Archie’s fourth birthday today.

According to the publication, Harry left the Abbey around 1:15pm. He hopped into his car and was driven to Heathrow, arriving by police convoy around 2:05pm.

He then went to the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5.

Prince Harry was seen getting into his car after the ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry say during the ceremony?

Elsewhere, during the service, a lip reader revealed what Harry reportedly said during the ceremony as he arrived.

According to the Mirror, a lip reader claimed Harry said “hello”, “morning” and “nice to see you” to various people. Meanwhile, he said “look at that” while noticing the grand aspect of the occasion. He also said “delightful”.

Amid alleged fractures within the family, royal fans appeared delighted to see Harry reunited with the royals. One person said on Twitter: “Seen Prince Harry has been the highlight of my day.”

Another added: “Lovely to see Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.”

Someone else gushed: “Loved seeing Prince Harry again! Time to rush off home for Prince Archie’s birthday.”

Harry has reportedly left for the airport already (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan didn’t attend the coronation

The palace confirmed Harry’s attendance at the coronation last month. A statement from the palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Read more: Viewers spot same thing about Princess Anne and Prince Harry’s appearance at coronation: ‘Greatest thing ever’

Meghan Markle has remained in California with her and Harry’s two kids – Archie, whose fourth birthday is today, and Lilibet, one. Due to Harry’s fleeting visit, it seems there won’t be discussions to try and mend the reported rift. He also missed the royal family’s balcony appearance and the RAF Flypast. Only senior working members of the family stood on the balcony with the King and Queen.

Lovely to see Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Other royals who didn’t stand on the balcony were Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Did you like seeing Prince Harry reunited with the royals? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.