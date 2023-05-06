Royal fans’ delight as Harry all smiles with cousins Eugenie and Beatrice at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father King Charles’ coronation alongside his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice.

The Duke of Sussex has flown over from California to attend the historic ceremony. His wife Meghan Markle has remained in the US with their two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, one.

As he arrived at the Abbey this morning, Harry looked happy as he followed his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Harry was all smiles at the service today (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry at coronation

Dressed in a morning suit, Harry made his way into the Abbey ahead of the King’s arrival. King Charles and Camilla made their way to the Abbey in the Gold State Coach.

Royal fans were delighted to see Harry back with his family. One person gushed: “Seen Prince Harry has been the highlight of my day.”

Another wrote: “Lovely to see Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.”

Someone else added: “Lovely to see Harry looking happy and quite relaxed!”

Harry arrived with cousins Eugenie and Beatrice (Credit: BBC)

Others felt slightly emotional. One said: “Prince Harry arriving alone. What a sad moment. While he was walking with his cousins still a sad image without his wife, kids, brother and other family. Yes part of that his choice but still tough to see.”

Still smiling and with his cheeks rounded, he then proceeded to perform a display of what looked like rather cocky bravado.

Harry sat alongside Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank for the service. He also arrived alongside Prince Andrew, who was earlier booed by some parts of the crowd as he was driven along The Mall.

Body language expert Judi James analysed Harry’s arrival to the service today. Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “After making [Eugenie and Jack] laugh, Harry fell back to walk in alone.

Harry’s wife Meghan didn’t attend the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Harry ‘happy’ to be back in UK

“Still smiling and with his cheeks rounded, he then proceeded to perform a display of what looked like rather cocky bravado. His striding walk looked jaunty as he pushed one side of his jacket away before making his way up the aisle nodding, grinning, using eye-brow flash rituals and chatting with people in the congregation as though signaling to the world that he was upbeat, confident and happy to be back.”

Harry’s attendance at the coronation was confirmed last month. A statement from the palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

According to reports, Harry’s visit to the UK may be “fleeting” and he’ll return to the US very soon.

