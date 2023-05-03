Real reason Meghan’s absence at coronation is ‘important move’ for Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle won’t be at the coronation this weekend and, according to an expert, it’s an “important move”.

Meghan’s absence from the coronation is being seen as the “right move”. It apparently gives Prince Harry the “important” chance to reconcile with his brother and father. Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who knew William and Harry when he worked for their father, spoke on the talk show series Red or Black from Lord Ping.

Meghan Markle’s absence from the coronation is ‘sensible’ (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan latest: Absence at coronation is ‘important move’

Grant said that it was a “sensible” decision for Meghan to not attend the coronation. He shared: “I think it would have been difficult if both himself and Meghan both attended, that could be tricky. Harry attending on his own is a good move and I think it’s sensible. I think the majority of people will be glad he’s going to attend – if he does turn up that is.”

He added that Meghan’s absence could be important for allowing William and Harry to reconcile. Grant said: “The other part to this is that it’s Archie’s birthday at the time and one of them wants to be with them, as the children aren’t coming over. I think Meghan wants to stay there and I think also, with everything that has gone on in the last couple of years, it’s an advisable thing. I’m sure it’s her own decision to do that and it’s sensible. It’ll give [Harry, William and Charles], for this celebration, the coronation, two brothers and their father, the chance to be together, I think it’s an important move.”

I’m sure it’s her own decision to do that and it’s sensible.

Grant also shared that the coronation is the “perfect” opportunity for a reconciliation between the brothers. He added: “I think it’s the perfect occasion for them to rebuild their relationship, we’ve seen that it’s fallen apart. I was hopeful at the Queen’s funeral when we saw them together that this was the beginning of that, but obviously, with everything that’s taken place with the documentary and the book, it’s gone the other way again.”

Prince William and Harry could have a public reunion at the coronation… (Credit: Splash News)

Challenges for Harry and William’s reunion?

Bookies already predicted that Harry and William are likely to have a public reconciliation at the coronation. But Grant warned that Prince William will be cautious about how public their union could be. He said: “I’m hopeful that maybe this is an opportunity, the tricky part for Prince William is that he’s aware that anything he discusses with Prince Harry, as we’ve now seen, could end up in the public domain.”

He also shared his thoughts on whether Harry will be separated from the other senior royals. Grant added: “Traditionally, the royal family sit together regardless of rank, whether it be senior or junior, working royals or non-working royals, they all sit in the same area. I think if it was obvious he was sitting in a completely different part of the Abbey, then it wouldn’t be very great as it’d be very clear that’s what has happened.”

