Photo Meghan Markle ‘never wanted world to see’ released

In the latest Meghan Markle news, unseen pictures of the Duchess have emerged which she reportedly “never wanted the world to see”.

The never-before-seen snaps were shared by the 41-year-old’s estranged family – during a bombshell interview that aired on Sunday (April 30).

Meghan’s family have released unseen clips (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Royal’s family to sit down for tell-all interview

On Sunday Meghan’s family sat down with the Australian news show 7NEWS Spotlight for a tell-all interview. The family members included the likes of her dad Thomas Snr, half-sister Samantha, and half-brother Thomas Jnr.

As well as making a number of bombshell claims regarding their relationship with the royal, they also shared a slew of never-before-seen snaps and video clips.

The world has never seen Meghan like this.

And while much of the unseen footage shows Meghan in good spirits and getting along with her family, apparently there is one photo she “never wanted” anyone to apparently come across.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: THIS SUNDAY on @7NewsSpotlight – the photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see. Only on @Channel7 at 8:30pm, Sunday NIGHT pic.twitter.com/Lx3tKJ6UJZ — Taylor Auerbach (@tauerbach) April 28, 2023

The picture Meghan ‘never wanted the world to see’

Ahead of the interview, Journalist Taylor Auerbach tweeted a photo of Meghan when she was much younger. In the sweet snap, she could be seen laughing at a dinner table and looking off to the side.

Sporting a messy bun and low-buttoned collar shirt, Meghan beamed for the camera in the picture. The original date of the photograph was not revealed though.

Sharing the image on social media, Taylor wrote that it was one of “the photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted to world to see”.

Meghan Markle in the trailer

A trailer for the bombshell interview also showed clips of Meghan as a homecoming queen during her high school days.

In the footage, Meg is walking alongside the homecoming king at the time, while wearing a strapless gown and a tiara on her head. Another clip shows the pair being driven around in the back of a convertible as they wave to their friends around them. She is then seen blowing a kiss to the camera filming her riding away.

Thomas Markle sat down for a tell-all interview about Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

‘This is going to change everything’

“The world has never seen Meghan like this,” the narrator teases in the trailer. “The Markle family reunite. Treasured memories, home truths, and secret tapes are all coming out,” the narrator continues.

Old clips of a young Meghan are shown, as are clips of the Markles reuniting. “She would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for Dad,” Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, claims. Thomas Markle Jr can then be seen. “We’re not going to go away,” he says. “This is going to change everything.”

Clips of Prince Harry and Meghan together are then shown. Samantha then appears again to share her thoughts on the couple. “They’re really unhealthy for each other,” she claims. “It’s a toxic relationship,” she then adds.

A clip of Thomas Markle looking at pictures of a young Meghan is then shown. “Dad’s deathbed plea to the daughter he lost,” the narrator then says. “How can I fix this?” Thomas can then be seen asking.

Harry will be attending the coronation without Meghan (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Meghan Markle not attending Coronation

It comes after Meghan’s non-attendance at the upcoming coronation was finally confirmed – after months of speculation. In a statement shared, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement from the Palace said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

