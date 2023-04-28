Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fall victim to ‘celebrity slippage’ as ‘prospects’ fade in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly dealing with fading “prospects” in California, according to a royal expert.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, royal commentator Tina Brown claimed that people are losing interest in the couple, and that they need to make their next move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States after stepping down as senior members from the royal family.

Furthermore, Prince Harry and Meghan have been at the centre of headlines with the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, as well as the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Popularity for Meghan and Harry falling in California

Despite their star power, royal commentator Tina Brown has insisted that the pair are facing “celebrity slippage” in California. She said: “What they’re experiencing in California is just the inevitable celebrity slippage. You’re hot until you’re not you know, which is the whole California way.

“It’s all about product. Okay, what’s your next act? What’s your next hit? You have to keep with the product, and what is his next product? Because he’s done pretty much everything that people are interested in. They’re not at all interested in documentaries about life and hope and all the stuff that is, frankly, pretty touchy feely, it doesn’t interest people.”

She then added: “It certainly doesn’t interest Netflix. So, they have got this question. I mean, he might pull something out. They haven’t been unsavvy about that. I mean Meghan’s podcast was a success… so they have they have a chance but they’re not in amongst the alphas in celebrity Hollywood.”

Meghan’s new agency deal

The Duchess of Sussex recently signed with global entertainment talent agency, WME.

WME represent many celebrity clients, such as Rihanna, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Matt Damon.

Hers and Prince Harry’s organisation, Archewell, will also be represented by the agency. Announcing the news on their Twitter page, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

The King’s coronation

Next week, Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for his father’s coronation. However, due to the event being on the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday (May 6), Meghan will not be present.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

