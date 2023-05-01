Meghan Markle urged to ‘do the right thing before it’s too late’ as her dad’s health deteriorates

Meghan Markle has been urged to “do the right thing” by her dad Thomas “before it’s too late”.

Thomas, who is 78, has had a series of health scares in recent years. He had a stroke in May 2022 which left him hospitalised and also affected his speech.

Thomas also missed Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry after undergoing heart surgery in the run-up, meaning he couldn’t travel. He then suffered a second heart attack just days later.

Now, as his health continues to deteriorate, both Meghan and Harry have been urged to pursue a relationship with him. It comes as he continues with his plea to reconcile with his daughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to act ‘before it’s too late’ (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle urged to reconcile with dad Thomas

Speaking to The Mirror, Lizzie Cundy – a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex – urged Meghan to make things up with her dad “before it’s too late”.

She said “Meghan needs to do the right thing at last before it’s too late. Her dad is seriously ill. He’s had a terrible stroke and he’s trying to reach out to her. Family is everything, she needs to realise it.”

Lizzie also urged Harry to act, adding: “As does Harry, Thomas hasn’t met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet yet.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Duchess wants to contact her dad ‘privately’

However, it has been claimed that Meghan is concerned about Thomas’ health, and made a move to reconnect with him. But a source alleged to the Mirror that she wants to keep any kind of contact strictly between the two of them.

Speaking previously to the Mirror, a source close to the royal claimed: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved.”

Thomas Markle said he’s unsure what it’ll take to get Meghan to reunite with him (Credit: YouTube)

Thomas wishes they could ‘work out their differences’

However, Thomas appears unsure that he will be able to heal relations with his daughter. Speaking in a new interview on Australian TV over the weekend, he said he wishes they could “work out their differences”.

However, after he had his stroke and Meghan didn’t reach out, he’s unsure what would have to happen in order for the Duchess of Sussex to see her father.

Speaking in the TV interview, he said: “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Thomas said that he wishes he and Meghan could “work out their differences”. He also said he wanted to “sit down and talk”.

