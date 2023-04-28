Meghan Markle’s family declare ‘this will change everything’ as they threaten to ‘expose’ royal in new TV interview

There’s bad news for Meghan Markle as her father Thomas and the rest of her estranged family are set to expose their “truth” about the Duchess of Sussex.

The Markle family will reunite for an explosive new interview for Australian television on Sunday (April 30). And they have threatened to ‘expose’ her, a new trailer shows.

Thomas and family are set to ‘expose’ Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle news: Thomas Markle to expose royal?

A new interview featuring the Markle family is set to air on Australian television this coming Sunday. The trailer sees Thomas Markle, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr reunite to discuss the Duchess of Sussex. Judging by the trailer, it’s set to be explosive.

“The world has never seen Meghan like this,” the narrator teases in the trailer. “The Markle family reunite.” Treasured memories, home truths, and secret tapes are all coming out,” the narrator continues. Old clips of a young Meghan are shown, as are clips of the Markles reuniting.

“She would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for Dad,” Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, claims.

Samantha Markle hits out at her half-sister (Credit: YouTube)

‘This is going to change everything’

Thomas Markle Jr can then be seen. “We’re not going to go away,” he says. “This is going to change everything.”

Clips of Prince Harry and Meghan together are then shown. Samantha then appears again to share her thoughts on the couple.

She would still be a waitress if it wasn’t for Dad.

“They’re really unhealthy for each other,” she claims. “It’s a toxic relationship,” she then adds. A clip of Thomas Markle looking at pictures of a young Meghan is then shown.

“Dad’s deathbed plea to the daughter he lost,” the narrator then says. “How can I fix this?” Thomas can then be seen asking.

The interview is set to air at 8.30pm on Sunday on 7 and 7+ in Australia.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

Will the Duchess of Sussex make a last-minute coronation U-turn? (Credit: Netflix)

Duchess of Sussex tipped for shock coronation appearance?

In other Meghan-related news, the Duchess of Sussex has been tipped to make a shock appearance at the coronation next weekend. This is despite it being confirmed that she won’t be in attendance.

It was announced recently that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation. However, Meghan will be remaining in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, betting company OLBG have tipped Meghan to make a shock appearance at the historic ceremony next Saturday (May 6).

“Meghan Markle making a shock appearance at the Coronation is 25/1,” spokesperson Jake Moore exclusively told ED!

Additionally, OLBG has Prince Harry to pull out of the ceremony at 10/1. Could there still be some late twists to come?

Read more: Meghan Markle can ‘sniff out a camera lens from three miles’, GB News host Eamonn Holmes fumes

The Markles will air on 7 and 7+ in Australia at 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30.

So will you be watching the interview? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.