Prince Harry ‘to leave coronation after just hours’ to return home for son Archie’s birthday?

Prince Harry will reportedly leave the UK just hours after King Charles’ coronation next week. A source claimed that Prince Harry could fly back to the US just hours after the ceremony, to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday.

Archie will turn four on May 6, the same day of King Charles’ coronation. It’s reported that Prince Harry will be “in and out of the UK” within 24 hours to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation to stay with the couple’s young children – Archie and Lilibet – and celebrate their son’s birthday.

Prince Harry to return to the US ‘two hours’ after the coronation?

While Harry’s travel plans have not been publically confirmed, a source has claimed that Harry is planning to travel by private jet and plans to leave the UK immediately after his father’s ceremony. The ceremony in Westminster Abbey is due to end at 1pm, so it is believed that Harry could begin his journey back to the US by 2pm or 3pm. It is also reported that Harry will not be attending the coronation concert.

Harry could reportedly land in the US by early evening, in time to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday.

A royal source previously told the Mirror: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

Elsewhere, King Charles is nevertheless “delighted” to have both his sons at the coronation, according to reports. It follows a royal expert telling ED! that Meghan Markle made the decision to not attend for “the sake of Harry and his family”. Grant Harrold said: “It may also be a way of Meghan giving Harry a chance to go and reconnect with his family.”

Harry and William to have ‘very public reconciliation’?

Even if Prince Harry only spends a short time at the coronation, he has been tipped to have a very public reconciliation with Prince William at the ceremony. Bookmakers at OLBG told Entertainment Daily that the odds are even for Harry and William to reconcile at the coronation. The brothers are likely to shake hands on camera, and Harry may even kiss Kate and repair their relationship.

In Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, he alleged that he and William got into a physical altercation in 2019. Harry claimed William called his wife Meghan “difficult, rude and abrasive”. Harry claimed his brother “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor”. It’s thought that relations have been frosty between the two brothers ever since.

The bookies also shared that Meghan Markle could make a shock appearance at the coronation, with 25/1 odds. Prince Harry could also still pull out of the ceremony, with the odds at 10/1.

