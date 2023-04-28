Prince Harry and William are tipped for a very public reconciliation at the coronation, it has been revealed.

Could we see the brother’s rumoured long-running feud come to an end next weekend?

Will the brother’s reconcile? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Prince William to reconcile at the coronation?

The Duke of Sussex will be attending the coronation next weekend. But, will he simply sit at the back in silence, or will he use the opportunity to build some bridges with members of the Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly been “feuding” for some time, but could the coronation be a good time to let bygones be bygones? The bookies certainly think so.

OLBG the bookmakers currently have Prince Harry at evens to reconcile with Prince William during the ceremony next Saturday (May 6).

“Prince Harry, should he attend, may build some bridges and is Evens (1/1) to shake Prince William’s hand on camera,” Jake Moore, a spokesperson for OLBG exclusively told ED!

The bookies also have Harry to kiss Kate and repair their reportedly broken relationship at 2/1.

Could the coronation be more dramatic than initially believed?

Could Meghan make an appearance? (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry at the coronation?

Whilst Prince Harry is confirmed to be appearing at the coronation, his wife, Meghan Markle is not. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will be remaining in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Archie’s birthday also happens to be on the same day as the coronation. This has been rumoured to be one of the reasons why Meghan has snubbed her coronation invite.

However, OLBG have tipped the 41-year-old to make a shock appearance at the ceremony next weekend.

“Meghan Markle making a shock appearance at the Coronation is 25/1,” Jake told us. However, that’s not the only twist being tipped for the big weekend.

OLBG also has Prince Harry to pull out of the ceremony at 10/1.

Paul made his worst fears known (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell fears possibility of King Harry and Queen Meghan

In other Harry-related news, the idea of Harry possibly becoming King is on Paul Burrell’s mind.

Princess Diana’s former butler has urged Prince William to stop travelling in the same mode of transport as his children – especially if it’s a helicopter. The 62-year-old insists it’s “too risky” for them all to travel in the same mode of transport incase a tragedy occurs.

“I have noticed for a few years and nobody has talked about this at all. I’ve not seen anything in the media. Our late Queen was very concerned that the Waleses, that William and Kate and the children, were all going by helicopter – in the same helicopter – down to Anmer Hall in Sandringham,” he said.

“They were flying on holidays in the same helicopter. A helicopter only has one engine. If it went down – and tragedies have happened in the royal family – that would make Harry the King and Meghan the Queen. Has anyone thought of that?”

