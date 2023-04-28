Harry and Meghan look amused, Prince William frowns
Paul Burrell issues warning to Prince William: ‘We can’t let the country have King Harry and Queen Meghan!’

Fears for future of the monarchy if fifth in line assumes throne

By Robert Leigh

The possibility of Harry and Meghan becoming King and Queen has been occupying the thoughts of Paul Burrell.

I’m A Celebrity contestant Paul reckons such a situation could prove “the end of the monarchy”.

Furthermore, Burrell – formerly Princess Diana’s butler – worries the royal family “could face another tragedy” unless Prince William heeds his warning.

Harry and Meghan speak during their docuseries
Harry and Meghan becoming King and Queen is a concern for Paul Burrell (Credit: YouTube)

Paul Burrell shares Harry and Meghan concerns

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul urged heir apparent William to cease travelling with his kids to avoid a “catastrophe”.

William’s son Prince George is second in line to the throne, with Princess Charlotte third in line and Prince Louis fourth. Following them, the line of succession crosses to the Duke of Sussex. His son Prince Archie follows him as sixth in line.

But Paul insists it is “too risky” for William’s children to take the same mode of transport – particularly if it’s a journey made by helicopter.

Prince William and Kate Middleton carry pizza boxes
Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured carrying pizza boxes for rescue team members in Merthyr Tydfil this week (Credit: Cover Images)

‘King Harry and Queen Meghan’

Paul, 64, indicated he was surprised the topic isn’t covered more extensively.

He said: “I have noticed for a few years and nobody has talked about this at all. I’ve not seen anything in the media. Our late Queen was very concerned that the Waleses, that William and Kate and the children, were all going by helicopter – in the same helicopter – down to Anmer Hall in Sandringham.”

Voicing his fears, Burrell continued: “They were flying on holidays in the same helicopter. A helicopter only has one engine. If it went down – and tragedies have happened in the royal family – that would make Harry the King and Meghan the Queen. Has anyone thought of that?”

Prince Harry looks at the camera, Meghan Markle smiles
‘We can’t let the country have King Harry and Queen Meghan’ (Credit: Cover Images)

‘It’s too risky’

Burrell also suggested his hypothesised circumstances could bring down the monarchy if they ever became reality.

“William has got to stop travelling with George, he can’t travel with him, he can’t,” he went on. “It’s too risky, we can’t let the country have King Harry and Queen Meghan. It would be a catastrophe, wouldn’t it? That’s the end of the monarchy.

It would be a catastrophe, wouldn’t it? That’s the end of the monarchy.

“But nobody talks about that, why isn’t anybody talking about that? It’s so fundamental in my head. I’ve been thinking, oh no! One engine could break down and that’s it. No one expected Princess Diana to die. What could happen next? This family could face another tragedy.”

Paul, currently back on the box in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, claimed earlier this month he believes Harry is “planning his next assault” on royals by attending the coronation of his father King Charles.

YouTube video player

