Meghan accused of ‘brainwashing’ Harry into ‘hating’ his family: ‘He’s been left out to dry’

Prince Harry has been “brainwashed” by Meghan into ‘hating’ members of his own family, claims a royal biographer.

Angela Levin told GB News that she believes Harry has “been left out to dry” by his wife, who has “changed everything” for him.

Royal biographer Angela Levin certainly thinks so. In an interview with Dan Wootton of GB News, she discussed the way in which Meghan appears to have “changed everything” in Harry’s life.

Meghan has “brainwashed” Prince Harry, says a Royal Biographer (Credit: SplashNews)

The biographer, who has to date written three books about the Royal Family, began by using the example of the prince’s military career.

“He used to be in the Army, and he loved it. That’s where he felt he came alive, he felt it was doing something really important and he loved it. Now he looks back and he hates it,” said Levin, before posing the question: “So why have all these things changed?”

“I think the whole lot is Meghan,” she concluded. “He’s taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels. I think he hates the family as much as Meghan hates it and wants him to hate it. So, he wants to please her.”

The royal biographer also considered the “strange words” Harry has used to describe his feelings towards his family, a matter that has been widely discussed.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare revealed resentment towards certain family members (Credit: Splash News)

“They have no meaning if you really think about them,” was Levin’s view.

Levin went on to discuss Harry’s relationship with the now Queen Consort Camilla. The prince’s recent memoir Spare revealed what Levin describes as an “very extraordinary resentment” for his and William‘s stepmother.

“One of the reasons why he didn’t want his father to marry Camilla was the fact that she would take him away from him, so he wouldn’t have much attention,” Levin explained.

She once again attributes the Duke of Sussex’s “very sad” decision to speak out on this so many years later to his wife Meghan.

Levin said: “She feels that if she doesn’t make a stand, then he can’t say what he wants to say. I think she’s half speaking on his behalf, in a circular way as it were.”

Harry will be attending the King’s coronation in May while Meghan will stay in California (Credit: Splash News)

Levin concluded in her discussion of Harry that “he’s been brainwashed, and he’s been left out to dry”.

Following weeks of speculation, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed in a statement that Harry will in fact be attending his father’s coronation in May, but that his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet will not be accompanying him.

