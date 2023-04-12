Prince Harry WILL attend the King’s coronation next month, but without his wife Meghan Markle and their children.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Wednesday (April 12), saying only the Duke of Sussex will be returning to the UK for the historic event.

A statement issued read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles, but Meghan will stay in California (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry will attend coronation

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It comes after much speculation over whether they would attend the event. Harry and Meghan reportedly received an invitation from the King’s office.

Many royal fans were divided over whether the couple should attend. Recent reports have claimed that if they did both attend, they would be snubbed from the palace balcony appearance.

According to reports, King Charles has decided only to have working members of the royal family on the balcony with him.

Both of King Charles’ sons will be in attendance at his coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Who will appear on the balcony?

Detailed plans reported by the Mirror reveal a total of 15 people will be on the balcony following the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Queen Camilla will apparently have William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, by their side. Meanwhile, the couple’s three children will reportedly be on the balcony.

A source claimed Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will enjoy the “big public moment”.

Princess Anne will also stand by her brother’s side for the balcony appearance. Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will reportedly join too. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will also be present.

King Charles’ coronation: Who won’t be on the balcony?

However, Harry and Prince Andrew are among the royals not allowed on the balcony, it’s claimed.

An insider alleged to the Mirror: “The King has been very clear about who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion. And it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

Elsewhere in coronation-related news, Prince George will take on a big role in the ceremony. He’ll be one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

This means he will help to carry the monarch’s robes on the day. He’ll be joined by the sons of the King’s friends – Lord Oliver Chomondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

