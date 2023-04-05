Prince George’s coronation role announced as Charles and Camilla reveal other key ceremony roles

Prince George has bagged himself a major role at the King’s coronation, as Charles and Camilla have revealed other key ceremony roles.

The nation, and the royal family, are gearing up for King Charles’ big day on May 6. The event will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

And after much speculation on what nine-year-old George will be doing, the palace has finally confirmed the young royal’s role.

Charles and Camilla have revealed more info about the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation invite unveiled for King’s big day

On Tuesday (April 4) Buckingham Palace shared a new photo of Charles and Camilla to their Twitter account.

The account also unveiled the invitation for the coronation. This will be sent to over 2,000 guests who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey.

What’s more, the palace has also confirmed that Camilla will officially be known as Queen from the coronation.

The invite reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

It has also been announced that eight Pages of Honour have been chosen to attend their Majesties during the historical event.

Prince George’s role at King’s coronation revealed

The nation has been wondering for a while about what Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, will be doing at his grandfather’s coronation.

But it’s been recently revealed that nine-year-old George will be one of the King’s Page of Honours.

This job means he’ll help to carry the monarch’s robes on the day. George is also the youngest future King to play a formal role at a ceremony like the coronation.

He’ll be joined by the sons of the King’s friends – Lord Oliver Chomondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

Meanwhile, Camilla has her own Pages of Honour too. These will be her grandsons Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles. As well as her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Prince George will have a special role at the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend?

In other coronation news, Prince Harry has been ‘warned’ he could risk his relationship with his family if he chooses not to attend.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they had received an invite to the King’s big day. The coronation also coincides with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

If he doesn’t go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again.’

But the pair didn’t reveal if they would be making the over 5,000-mile-long trip from their California home to London.

And now, an insider has warned that by skipping the celebration the exiled royal’s relationship with his family may never recover.

Will the royal couple attend? (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry ‘warned’ if he snubs coronation

Royal biographer Alexander Larman spoke to US Weekly. He claimed Harry’s potential no-show at the coronation would be the final nail in the coffin in the Sussexes’ ‘feud’ with the royals.

“If he doesn’t go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,'” the insider warned.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s rocky relationship with the royals, Alexander noted how he would be “amazed” if Harry didn’t attend.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘deeper level of connection’ with son William since becoming monarch revealed

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.